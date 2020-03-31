Local ambulance crews heading to COVID-19 hotspot in New York City

VALPARAISO — As many residents across the Region hunker down at home hoping to avoid contact with the COVID-19 virus, three local ambulance crews with inHealth Integrated Care are heading Tuesday evening to help with the relief effort in hard-hit New York City.

"EMS (Emergency Medical Services) attract a certain type of person," said inHealth Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zielinski.

The three crews of two are scheduled to arrive with three ambulances Wednesday morning at an Air Force base just outside of New York City, said inHealth owner Ron Donahue.

The crews have agreed to take part in the wider response by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and they could be away for up to two weeks, he said.

Zielinski, who took part in a similar emergency response involving Hurricane Sandy in 2012, said there is no knowing what type of work lies ahead for the local crews or even where they will be staying. He and others responding to the hurricane were supposed to stay at an Air Force base, but wound up sleeping in their ambulances for part of the stay because of limited resources.

"That's how disaster scenarios can be," he said.