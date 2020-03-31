Local ambulance crews heading to COVID-19 hotspot in New York City

VALPARAISO — As many residents across the Region hunker down at home hoping to avoid contact with the COVID-19 virus, three local ambulance crews with inHealth Integrated Care are heading Tuesday evening to help with the relief effort in hard-hit New York City.
"EMS (Emergency Medical Services) attract a certain type of person," said inHealth Chief Operating Officer Jeff Zielinski.
The three crews of two are scheduled to arrive with three ambulances Wednesday morning at an Air Force base just outside of New York City, said inHealth owner Ron Donahue.
The crews have agreed to take part in the wider response by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and they could be away for up to two weeks, he said.
Zielinski, who took part in a similar emergency response involving Hurricane Sandy in 2012, said there is no knowing what type of work lies ahead for the local crews or even where they will be staying. He and others responding to the hurricane were supposed to stay at an Air Force base, but wound up sleeping in their ambulances for part of the stay because of limited resources.
"That's how disaster scenarios can be," he said.
The crews could be helping with screenings, transporting patients, moving bodies to morgues, testing patients and/or responding to 911 calls, Zielinski said.
New York reported Sunday more than 1,000 confirmed deaths related to the coronavirus and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he believes his state's death toll will eventually reach the "thousands." Workers are reportedly building an emergency field hospital in New York City's Central Park.
"It's kind of part of signing up," Zielinski said of the courage displayed by his fellow emergency medical technicians and other medical care professionals in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the many unknowns is what type of medical and safety equipment will be available to the crews headed to New York, he said. As a result, inHealth is providing what it can, including the masks the company is producing at its Valparaiso-area location using 3D printers.
The masks, which take about four hours each to produce and involve the addition of weather stripping-type of seal and HEPA filters from vacuum cleaner bags, are being produced to provide to healthcare workers across the Region, Donahue has said.
Donahue said he had had eight employees offering to make the trip to New York, but six were chosen to keep enough coverage where the company operates throughout the Region and South Bend.
