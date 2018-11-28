CROWN POINT — Music performed by local bands will rock the Maki Ballroom at the historic Lake Courthouse this Saturday, all to help the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana provide thousands of meals this holiday season and beyond.
Doors open at 5 p.m. for this year’s second Hunger Strike Music Festival, which brings together four bands — Serial Mouse, Pentarchy, Belladonna and Stolen Goods. Belladonna is Portage-based while the remaining bands are from Crown Point.
Admission is $10 or a bag of nonperishable food items, said Kendra Kracht, who with her son, Mikey, organized this fundraiser.
“All proceeds from this event will be donated to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana,” she said. “Our first run was an amazing success. We raised $1,700 last year.”
And that was with the organizers paying $1,700 for rental space in Crown Point. This year, The Lake Court House Foundation is donating the space and the cost of security, said Carrie Napoleon of the Lake Court House Foundation.
“We are hoping they can double (what they donate) without the expense of space rental,” Napoleon said.
Hunger Strike Music Festival was the brainchild of Mikey Kracht, 18, a senior at Crown Point High School and the lead singer of the band Stolen Goods.
When Relay for Life of Lake County cancelled the performance with bands he lined up earlier this year, Mikey Kracht decided to bring those bands together for a Food Bank fundraiser in June.
“Starvation shouldn’t be something anybody experiences, anywhere. We need to provide for everyone,” he said. “It’s about community service.”
The entire band agreed with that sentiment as they practiced at the Kracht home on Wednesday evening. Those band members include bass guitarist Dugan Daily, 18, a Crown Point High School; guitarist Nick Stockton, 19, and drummer Braden Barker, 18, a freshman at Indiana University Northwest.
“It’s important that kids are getting involved in this effort. It’s a huge help,” said Riley Egan from the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana “Each dollar can provide three meals.”
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville, provides food for 22,000 individuals each month, Egan said. “Last year we provided 4.5 million meals.”
But more help is needed, she said.
“According to Feeding America, we would need to provide 17 million meals to meet the need,” Egan said. “We are hoping to grow that to 4.5 million meals.”
When Mikey Kracht heard the need for food is even greater in Northwest Indiana, he said, “This makes me want to do so much more.”