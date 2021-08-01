Local beaches closed due to unsafe conditions, National Park announces

The Lake Michigan waters off West Beach and the Indiana Dunes State Park are closed to swimming Sunday as a result of dangerous conditions created by strong north winds, the Indiana Dunes National Park has announced.
Beachgoers are encouraged not to swim at any of the park's area beaches.
"Please exercise extreme caution these next 24 hours," the park said in a prepared statement. "Even the strongest swimmers can get swept into the rip current and drown."
The local National Park offers plenty of alternatives to swimming, including hiking, picnicking and ranger-led programs. Details are available online through Facebook or at the park's website.
Emergencies at the park can be reported at 1-800-PARK-TIP or by calling 911.
