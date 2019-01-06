HAMMOND — A chilly wind blew across the empty boat slips Sunday afternoon at the Hammond Marina as a group of more than 100 believers of the Eastern Catholic faith witnessed what is believed to be their first local blessing of Lake Michigan.
"That these waters may be sanctified by the power, action and descent of the Holy Spirit, let us pray to the Lord," the celebrants prayed from their positioning on a bobbing dock.
The blessing, which was hosted by the St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Whiting, was held to commemorate the Theophany Feast, according to Father Andrew Summerson.
The feast commemorates the baptism of Jesus for the Eastern church, while Western Catholics celebrated the Epiphany or Three Kings Day Sunday.
"This is a day of his public revelation," Bishop Milan Lach said of the start of Jesus' ministry.
Lach was one of two of the nation's four Eastern church bishops to join Summerson Sunday in conducting the blessing. He and other U.S. Catholic bishops have been gathered for a weeklong retreat in Mundelein, Illinois.
Wearing white and gold vestments, the celebrants led a procession of servers carrying an incense burner, banners, crosses and candles. The group of celebrants and believers made their way out on to two wobbly floating docks where a small gold rug was put down to as part of the service, which involved prayer, singing and dipping candles and a cross into the chilly lake water.
"It's imitating what happened when Jesus was baptized in the Jordan," said Bishop John Pazak, a Gary native, who now serves the church out of Phoenix, Arizona.
Lach said the blessing is one part personal for believers.
"We as Christians, we are remembering our baptism," he said.
But the blessing also carries the wider call for environmental stewardship.
"To protect this world," Lach said. "This world was created by God."
Sunday's cold temperatures and bobbing docks were no deterrent to Summerson.
"Nothing is going to stop us from blessing the world with the best of what the church has to provide," he said.
"The blessing of Lake Michigan is significant for the entire country," Summerson said. "The blessed waters will flow into the Chicago River, join the waters of the Mississippi and flow south through a significant portion of this country."