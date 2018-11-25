The Crown Point Community Foundation awarded 16 grants totaling $29,600 to the community as part of a Pro Active Grant Initiative for local food banks. Pro Active grants allow the foundation to identify and address needs in the community which it considers to be pressing.
“Helping the local food banks during the holiday season is one way we can bless families in our communities struggling to put food on their table,” said Mary Nielsen, president of the Crown Point Community Foundation. These 16 grants will enrich the lives of local residents throughout south Lake County, from St. Mary Catholic Church’s food bank - God’s Groceries in Crown Point to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church’s food pantry in Lowell. Each food bank received $1,850 for the holiday season.
Unrestricted community grants are made possible by donors who create funds to support south Lake County community causes and entrust the CPCF to award those funds to those with the greatest need.
The 16 Food Banks that received $1,850 each:
St. Matthias Church Food Pantry; Community Care Cupboard Food Pantry at First Christian Church; St. Mary Catholic Church Food Bank - God’s Groceries; Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Food Pantry/Trinity Cares Program; First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point Food Pantry; Center Township Trustee Food Pantry Support; Cedar Lake United Methodist Food Pantry Project Love Food Pantry; St. Vincent DePaul Society Food Pantry at Holy Spirit Catholic Church; St. Clare Health Clinic Food Pantry; Ross Township Food Pantry Food Pantry Support; First United Methodist Church of Lowell Inc. Household Pantry; G.A.P. Food Pantry/God’s Appointed Place Food Pantry; Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church - Lowell Food Pantry; Lowell Church of Christ Food Pantry; St. Edward Catholic Church St. Vincent DePaul Food Bank; Bethel Church Crown Point Harvest Market