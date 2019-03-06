Emily Long has had a dream for nearly as long as she could remember.
She wants to be an Eagle Scout.
For years the Buchanan, Michigan, teen tagged along with her younger brother's Boy Scout troop, going camping, learning life skills.
Long, however, could only go so far.
She was a girl in a boys' world. She couldn't earn merit badges or even dream of reaching the rank of Eagle Scout.
That changed this past month when Boy Scouts of America officially opened the ranks of Boy Scouts, now called Scouts BSA, to girls ages 11-17.
Boy Scouts of America, which has had co-ed programs — Venturing, Sea Scouts and Exploring — for decades, changed the rules in October 2017. The board of directors unanimously approved welcoming girls into both its Cub Scout and Boy Scout programs. All-girls Cub Scout dens launched in June. All-girls Scouts BSA troops began meeting Feb. 1.
Long travels about an hour to Valparaiso each Monday night. She is the senior patrol leader for Troop 920, which meets at the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso. The troop, so far, has 11 members from Porter County, Michigan and LaPorte.
Troop 920 recently was recognized as the first all-girls troop chartered in the LaSalle Council, which governs BSA groups in most of Porter County and all of LaPorte and St. Joseph counties.
Ironically, Troop 920 had been organized as a boys’ troop for 74 years, said Jim Pysh, former Scoutmaster and committee chairman of present Troop 920. The boys’ troop disbanded because of a lack of interest.
Scouts in Lake County and a portion of Porter County are governed by the Pathways to Adventure Council, headquartered in Chicago. Spokeswoman Allison Dietz said the council has 403 girls in the Cub Scouts program, including 37 in Indiana.
So far, three Scouts BSA troops have been chartered in Lake County, including in Gary, Munster and Crown Point.
Councilwide, there are 15 troops with about 60 girls participating.
Why BSA?
Like Long, many of the girls in Troop 920 said they’ve experienced what the Boy Scouts has to offer through their brothers' participation in the group.
“It really gets you outside and hands-on, out of the house and camping. It is a different set of skills,” Long said.
“I saw my brother, and he had a lot of fun in it,” said Katie Garza, 13, an eighth-grader at Ben Franklin Middle School in Valparaiso.
The girls and their leaders didn’t want to compare the BSA program with the traditional Girl Scouts. The experiences, they said, were just different.
Kellauna Mack is the Scoutmaster for Troop 53, which meets at St. Timothy Church in Gary. The church sponsors various levels of Scouting programs, for both boys and girls. The church has hosted the troops for 54 years, and Troop 53 will celebrate its 80th birthday this year.
“My son was an Eagle Scout. I’ve worked with Scouts for 20 years,” Mack said. “My daughter brought it to my attention. At the church, we had a Girl Scout troop, but the older girls seemed to drop out. My daughter dropped out of Girl Scouts at 11 or 12.”
“With the Boy Scout program, it is a different set of skills. My daughter wanted to learn more life skills,” Mack said, adding she’s teaching the girls how to change the oil and tires in their cars and introducing them to careers like electricians and welders.
Backlash
Long and fellow troop member Kaily Van Wienen, 13, a seventh-grader at Ben Franklin Middle School, said they’ve received both positive and negative feedback.
They both said they also recognize this group of girls is breaking boundaries.
“It has definitely had its ups and downs,” Long said. “We’ve gotten negative comments, but we’ve gotten a lot more positive ones.”
“I’ve gotten more positive ones, but we are breaking hundreds of years of traditions,” Van Wienen said, adding she wanted to join the troop after participating with her brother in his troop's activities.
“I’ve been waiting. I’ve dreamed of this,” Van Wienen said.
Eagle Scouts
“I want to pursue getting my Eagle Scout and be one of the first girls to do so. I want to inspire others, too,” said Brook Lockwin, 10, a fifth-grader at Morgan Township Elementary School near Valparaiso.
Long said she, too, hopes to be one of the first young women to earn the Eagle Scout honor. As senior patrol leader, she runs activities and meetings and acts as a go-between with adults. She’s already attended the BSA National Youth Leadership Training program.
Mack said her daughter also is intending to pursue earning her Eagle Scout rank after seeing the doors it opened for her brother.
The rank, she said, carries not only a sense of honor, but also the knowledge that those who earn it have a certain set of skills that set them ahead of others.