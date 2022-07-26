Local leaders brainstorm solutions to Lake County's problem with tax delinquent properties, hope for legislative action

Looking at data spanning 2016 to 2021, researchers found that no-bid parcels cycle through commissioners' tax sales an average of 3.7 times. During the time period studied, there were 10 commissioners' tax certificate sales. On average, the parcels in Hobart, Gary, Lowell and Highland cycled through tax sales more than 3.7 times.

Of the seven property types — residential, agricultural, government-owned, exempt, state assessed utilities, commercial and industrial — residential parcels were most likely to be churners. While 83.73% of land parcels across Lake County are residential, 90.63% of no-bid parcels were residential.

While the first two reports established the scope of the problem, Szarleta said, the third report “is the first step in really trying to develop those solutions.”

"We can talk about the problem and the issue, but the solutions are the most important thing,” Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said.

The team decided to release the report detailing potential solutions sooner than originally planned "because of the possibility of getting some legislative changes this session," former Lake County Attorney John Dull explained.

Each idea was categorized based on which unit of government would have the authority to enact the change — the Indiana General Assembly, the Lake County Council or individual municipalities.

Many of the ideas focused on making the parcel buying process more efficient. Potential solutions included directly marketing churners to potential buyers and making the process of registering to be a buyer simpler.

Repay discussed the possibility of making it easier to transfer land ownership to local municipalities through the quit claim process.

"We have owners of tax delinquent parcels who just want out," Repay said, adding that currently, "there's not really a good, efficient, cheap process for them to get out."

Because the majority of the parcels are residential, many of them are slivers of property that have little value. One proposed solution would make it easier to quit claim churners to adjacent property owners, which could double the size of a narrow lot.

The report said that the current process of offering parcels to adjacent owners "is expensive and takes too long.”

The ultimate goal of the eight-part study is to bring churner parcels back onto the tax rolls. To help attract potential developers, the idea of reducing or delaying the payment of property taxes on churners was proposed.

It was also determined that local municipalities should be more involved in the churner solution process. IUN students are currently working with local governments to see how the no-bid parcels fit into existing plans for green space or development.

The fourth report, which will likely be released sometime in August, looks at what kinds of property bidders are interested in and where they are located. Dull said that analyzing parcels that are successfully sold at tax sales will help "establish why the current solution won't yield a solution."

There are also plans to distribute a questionnaire to bidders.

Bob Golding, who has practiced tax sale law for about 25 years, said the third report "laid the groundwork for some legislative action here that will be beneficial to these communities."