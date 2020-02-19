Local, minority hiring strategy announced for Hard Rock casino project

GARY — City and union trade leaders are doubling down on their promise to work with Spectacle Entertainment to ensure Hard Rock casino construction jobs go to local workers, particularly Gary residents and minority-owned businesses.
"To me, the casino is more than just economic development, it's an opportunity for, and an example of, industry, government and the unions coming together to re-imagine Gary," Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday during a news conference at City Hall.
The local hiring initiative, through a partnership with groups like the Indiana Plan and others, will give minorities who have historically not had an opportunity to participate in the construction trades "to do just so ... and right in their own community," Prince said.
Jahnae Erpenbach, Spectacle's general manager, said the firm is "absolutely, fully invested in the city of Gary" with a commitment to hire local workers and union labor for upcoming construction jobs.
Over the next several months, more than $300 million will be spent transforming some 30 acres of empty lots and junkyards adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street into a top-of-the-line land-based casino.
The large-scale project will require about 1,000 construction workers. It will entail an aggressive timeline if Hard Rock is to open as desired by Dec. 31.
'Every reasonable effort'
The city's announcement Wednesday comes on the heels of Spectacle Entertainment and the city of Gary inking a project labor agreement last year under the previous administration.
The agreement seeks to ensure casino construction jobs will go to local workers, with hiring priority for Gary residents and contracts for minority-owned businesses, as required by local ordinances.
Erpenbach said the firm will make "every reasonable effort" to realize the goals set forth in the local development agreement with the city.
She and the first-term Gary mayor were joined Wednesday morning by people including Dewey Pearman with the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana; Randy Palmateer with the Northwestern Indiana Building and Construction Trade Trades Council; and Roman Bronson with Indiana Plan.
Bronson, a construction trade journeyman of 13 years, said he knows firsthand how construction job and training opportunities can change the life of an individual.
"I'm a walking example of that, so when I see so many people on such a high level get involved with extending these opportunities, it really makes me excited," Bronson said.
Partners' strategy
The hiring and job development groups recently met to collaborate on the best strategy for identifying, developing and engaging workers who live in Gary and get them on the job site.
Bronson admitted there always seems to be "a little bit of mystery" surrounding how to get involved with union construction.
Non-union community members need to enroll in Indiana Plan's two-week construction awareness/pre-apprenticeship program to be eligible for Hard Rock's construction employment.
Once training is completed, the Northwest Indiana Building Trades Council and the Construction Advancement Foundation will coordinate work opportunities with subcontractors, the city said.
Bronson said Indiana Plan just wrapped up a recent two-week training program and will schedule more on an as-needed basis to ensure local workers qualify for casino construction jobs as they become available.
The Indiana Plan's program has a number of recent Gary graduates and is constantly taking applications online and in person, the city said.
Palmateer said Indiana Plan is the only pre-apprenticeship program that the union building trade organization recognizes. It's also the only in the state that the U.S. Department of Labor recognizes.
Once a person is trained and gets experience at various job sites, including the casino, he foresees other job opportunities opening up for individuals, he said.
"It's a career, not a job. That's what we're looking at," Palmateer said.
Pearman said the Construction Advancement Foundation of Northwest Indiana has more than 600 contractor members that work in the public works, commercial and industrial construction sectors across the Region. He said his organization will work to ensure employment opportunities are offered to local residents and minorities.
Rich Zeigler, Spectacle's vice president of development, said the company has made strides in hiring locals and minorities, including the hiring of C. Lee Construction Services Inc. for demolition work and Gary Material Supply as a supplier. Several other minority ethnic businesses have helped on other aspects of the project.