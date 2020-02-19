Local, minority hiring strategy announced for Hard Rock casino project

GARY — City and union trade leaders are doubling down on their promise to work with Spectacle Entertainment to ensure Hard Rock casino construction jobs go to local workers, particularly Gary residents and minority-owned businesses.

"To me, the casino is more than just economic development, it's an opportunity for, and an example of, industry, government and the unions coming together to re-imagine Gary," Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday during a news conference at City Hall.

The local hiring initiative, through a partnership with groups like the Indiana Plan and others, will give minorities who have historically not had an opportunity to participate in the construction trades "to do just so ... and right in their own community," Prince said.

Jahnae Erpenbach, Spectacle's general manager, said the firm is "absolutely, fully invested in the city of Gary" with a commitment to hire local workers and union labor for upcoming construction jobs.

Over the next several months, more than $300 million will be spent transforming some 30 acres of empty lots and junkyards adjacent to the Borman Expressway at Burr Street into a top-of-the-line land-based casino.