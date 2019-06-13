HAMMOND — The city's police force is mourning the loss of one of its own.
A 34-year veteran on the Hammond Police Department, Lt. Richard Hoyda died June 9 from natural causes, according to Police Lt. Steven Kellogg.
"The heart of a good man has stopped beating but ... it was a heart that touched many lives," Kellogg said.
Hoyda took his oath December 31, 1983 to protect and serve Hammond residents.
After a few years patrolling the streets, he quickly became a field training officer training young rookies.
With a law degree, and training experience under his belt, he was brought into department administration as head of personnel and training. There, he spent the rest of his career wearing many hats, including training coordinator, public information officer, and the department's "legal eagle," Kellogg said.
Hoyda is being remembered by fellow officers as a "good, honest man" with the highest level of ethics, he said.
His colleagues are also remembering him for his wry sense of humor and having just the right joke at the right moment, Kellogg said.
"Our collective hearts at the Hammond Police Department are heavy today and our thoughts are with his family, who we will always consider our own," Kellogg said.
