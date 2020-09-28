Local Red Cross official joins wildfire relief effort

Marlow-Kellemen will be part of the external relations effort, maintaining communications with local and state government leaders and others to determine what the needs are for food and shelter that aren't being met so help can be obtained for those who need it most.

Marlow-Kellemen said the seriousness of the situation was brought home while she was still on the plane when the pilot warned the passengers to expect to smell smoke before they landed. The good news, the pilot said, was that the smoke was not coming from the plane but was from the wildfires.

It was raining when she got off the plane and that continued for much of the day. That helped with the firefighting effort and also to clear the air at least a little. She said people were wearing breathing masks both indoors and outdoors because of all the smoke.

In the three years Marlow-Kellemen has been with the Red Cross, she has deployed to six disasters, starting with hurricane Florence three years ago. The others were in Indiana until this latest one. She was expected to be in the Oregon area for two weeks before taking a brief break to attend to things back home, and then she probably will be off again.