Local Red Cross official joins wildfire relief effort

In a year with a record number of national disasters combined with a pandemic, the U.S. is calling out all the volunteers it can find to help people in need, and Indiana, including the Region, is among those pitching in.
Among the latest to respond to the personnel shortage is American Red Cross Northwest Chapter Executive Director Kristin Marlow-Kellemen. A week and a half ago, Marlow-Kellemen thought she would be headed south to help victims of Hurricane Sally in Louisiana. She was given 12 hours to prepare for her flight only to find out the organization couldn't get a plane ticket before Sally forced the shutdown of the airport there.
That gave her another 12 hours of lead time, but, instead of joining the disaster team in Louisiana, she ended up heading to Oregon to help in the battle with the wildfires that have been ravaging the west coast for weeks. She landed in Portland and headed to Eugene, Oregon, to check in with the other volunteers in that district of the relief effort.
"We always try to get people on the ground ahead of time for something like a hurricane, but you can't always predict where they will go," Marlow-Kellemen said. "With the fires it's a little different. We've got emergency evacuation centers around the area and shelters set up where we can have separation of people because of the COVID-19. That means we're using hotels and such instead of large areas we can just fill with beds for people."
Marlow-Kellemen will be part of the external relations effort, maintaining communications with local and state government leaders and others to determine what the needs are for food and shelter that aren't being met so help can be obtained for those who need it most.
Marlow-Kellemen said the seriousness of the situation was brought home while she was still on the plane when the pilot warned the passengers to expect to smell smoke before they landed. The good news, the pilot said, was that the smoke was not coming from the plane but was from the wildfires.
It was raining when she got off the plane and that continued for much of the day. That helped with the firefighting effort and also to clear the air at least a little. She said people were wearing breathing masks both indoors and outdoors because of all the smoke.
In the three years Marlow-Kellemen has been with the Red Cross, she has deployed to six disasters, starting with hurricane Florence three years ago. The others were in Indiana until this latest one. She was expected to be in the Oregon area for two weeks before taking a brief break to attend to things back home, and then she probably will be off again.
"Never before have we had a year with this many national disasters combined with a pandemic, and it's been especially hard on the volunteer work force," she said. "Many regions are clearing the shelves of volunteers and sending them out. Those with work or families get a little more time to prepare to head out."
She said Indiana has a total of 104 Red Cross volunteers, including nine from her district that covers Northwest Indiana, assigned to California, Oregon, Iowa, Florida, Louisiana and Texas.
