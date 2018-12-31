The red kettles have safely been stored away as local Salvation Army units are continuing to total donations received this year during their annual holiday campaigns.
Kevin Feldman, development director for The Salvation Army of Lake County, said this year's totals, so far, are 18 percent above the 2017 collection.
As far as the bell-ringing portion of the Red Kettle Campaign ending Dec. 24, not including the values for a few gold coins received during the last week and the donations received in the counter kettles, kettles in Lake County collected $336,801. That's 18 percent higher than the 2017 collection total of $277,285, Feldman said. This year's goal was $500,000.
"I expect that by Jan. 11 we'll have evaluated the additional gold and collectible coins, and have collected and counted the counter kettles. So I expect the numbers to be a few thousand dollars higher," Feldman said.
Angela Kalin, Porter County Salvation Army director of development, said they came in at about 45 percent of their goal, which was $130,000. In 2017, Porter County collected about $107,000 during the holiday drive or about 90 percent of that year's goal.
The two reiterated that donations collected during the annual holiday campaign are used throughout the year to provide services to those in need within the two counties. The funds raised during the holiday season provide for programs including housing and utility assistance, food pantries, feeding the hungry, housing the homeless and adult recovery and youth programs throughout the entire year, officials said.
Feldman said donations are continuing to be accepted through their online peer-to-peer portion of the Red Kettle Campaign which ends Jan. 31. Visit donate.salarmymetro.org/give/202740/#!/donation/checkout to make an online Red Kettle donation.
Donations can also continue to be made for The Salvation Army of Porter County at centralusa.salvationarmy.org/PorterCounty/; The Salvation Army of Michigan City at samichigancity.org or The Salvation Army of LaPorte at sa.laporte.org