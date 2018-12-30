Local students attend state Latin activity

Nineteen students from Crown Point High School were among more than 150 high school Latin students, sponsors, and chaperones from across Indiana attending the 41st annual Indiana Junior Classical League (IJCL) Fall Latin Day last month at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis.
In attendance were schools from across the state, including Valparaiso High School.
The main event was a Classics Career Panel, where students learned about the different careers they can pursue with a degree in Classical Studies. The panel was led by Stephanie Krause and Wesley Wood of Rockville, Maryland, both graduates of Crown Point.
IJCL student officers in charge of the day were Sarah Blade of Homestead, president; Caden Leary of The Master’s Study, first vice president; Kayla Apking of Crown Point, second vice president; Nermeen Rahman of Park Tudor School, secretary; Zach Hsu of North Central, parliamentarian; Carolyn Nevins of North Central, historian; Larissa Chavarria of Valparaiso, editor; and Emily Padgett of North Central, webmaster.
Attending from Crown Point High School were students Kayla Apking, Jessica Bao, Olivia Bianco, Katelyn Bottando, Olivia Budzevski, Toni Bunch, Joe Burke, Ava Dailey, Isabella DiFabio, Aidan Gregg, Anne Gregg, Isabelle Kalil, Joey Lucas, Jasmin Romero, Gigi Sapienza, Julie Tran, Ryan Tran, Ella Walley, and Ella Wrigley. Sponsors are jeremy Walker and Sara Wietbrock.
Upcoming events include: Indiana Latin Week, Jan. 20-26; Hoosier Certamen Invitational at Cathedral HS, Jan. 26; Indiana Certamen Invitational at Homestead HS, Feb. 23; IJCL State Convention at Indiana University, March 8-9; and the National Junior Classical League Convention at North Dakota State University, July 26-31.