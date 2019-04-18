The Pheasants Forever Chapter 556 is welcoming new members to join the organization and new sponsors.
Pheasants Forever is a nonprofit hunting and wildlife conservation group that has been in Northwest Indiana for the past 20 years. The NWI Chapter 556 is searching for new members to contribute to the chapter and sponsors to promote the chapter’s causes.
Chapter 556 is responsible for raising funds for the chapter’s activities and only membership fees are collected by the national organization. Chapter President Rodger Galloway has been leading the chapter for the past 13 years utilizing the funds for placing food plots, habitat maintenance and sponsoring outdoor youth activities.
The chapter’s objectives involve the promotion of responsible hunting and the conservation of local wildlife.
Member and Sponsor, John Puetzer, has been a member of Chapter 556 for five years. Puetzer did not come from a background of hunting and picked up on bird hunting through an acquaintance. “Growing up my family didn’t hunt, so I didn’t hunt,” said Puetzer, “I went out one day and I just liked it.”
Since joining the Pheasants Forever Chapter 556, Puetzer has gone out as far as North Dakota with other members to enjoy pheasant hunting.
The chapter is open to all genders and all ages as there are educational opportunities for all. To join, donate or sponsor Pheasants Forever Chapter 556, contact the chapter President Rodger Galloway at 219-393-9763.
To follow up on the chapter’s activity, or gain more information, follow their Facebook page at Northwest Indiana Pheasants Forever.