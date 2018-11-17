GARY — The location has changed for a hearing about Indiana American Water Co.'s proposed rate increase.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission is now scheduled to hold a field hearing at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 in the Small Lake Room at the Genesis Convention Center, 1 Genesis Center Plaza in downtown Gary.
Indiana American filed a petition before IURC in September seeking to increase rates in two phases. Most residential customers using 5,000 gallons per month would see their monthly bill rise from $43.70 to $46.81 in July 2019, and to $50.34 in July 2020. These amounts include fire protection surcharges.
Indiana American Water’s Northwest Indiana District provides water service to about 80,000 customers in Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Portage, Porter, South Haven, Winfield, Shorewood Forest and White Oaks, a conservancy district in Porter County. The company serves about 302,000 customers statewide.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, which represents consumer interests before the IURC, encouraged customers to arrive to the meeting about 15 minutes early for an overview of hearing procedures and the rate case process.
Indiana American broke ground earlier this month on an $8.5 million project to replace nearly 2 miles of water main lines as part of a $127 million multiyear investment in its Northwest Indiana infrastructure.
In July, the company became the first in the state to win the IURC's approval for a lead line replacement plan submitted under a 2017 law, which was aimed at removing the potentially dangerous pipes from service.
Records show Indiana American Water has up to 50,748 lead service lines. About 65 percent of them are in Northwest Indiana, primarily Gary.
The rate increases Indiana American is now seeking will offset infrastructure costs and lead service line replacements, a company spokesman said.
Crown Point and Schererville have formally intervened in the rate case. The two communities purchase water on wholesale contract from Indiana American, but operate their own water systems.
Indiana American's current base rates received IURC approval in January 2015, the OUCC said.
However, rates have increased three times since then through an adjustment mechanism that allows investor-owned water utilities to increase rates to pay for aging infrastructure subject to OUCC review and IURC approval within extremely short time frames.
The company's rates were reduced because of federal tax law changes under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Consumers may submit written comments at the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2361.htm, via email at uccinfo@oucc.IN.gov or by mail at Consumer Services Staff, Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor, 115 W. Washington St., Suite 1500 South. Indianapolis, IN 46204.
The OUCC must receive all written consumer comments no later than Dec. 14. The office is scheduled to file its testimony in the rate case by Dec. 21.