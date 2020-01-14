GARY — City sanitation district and parks employees operated heavy machinery and trucks on Tuesday to clear debris from Lake Street Beach that had washed ashore as a result of Lake Michigan's intense conditions Saturday.
Backhoes and payloaders gathered large logs scattered across the sand and piled them up to be transported away in truck trailers. Dirt, weeds and other garbage that had piled together were also a part of the cleanup. Even a small boat was among the flotsam and jetsam.
The work didn't come without struggles. Larger logs had to be broken apart to fit in the truck trailers. One payloader got stuck in the sand as it assisted in the pickup. A pair of trucks from Double T Towing came in the early afternoon to help retrieve the heavy equipment.
"We think the water came from the lake as far as 200 yards up into the parking lot," City of Gary communications director Michael Gonzalez said. "I think what we have here is another demonstration of why we need a really sensible policy from the state of Indiana on how do we address sand erosion? We need our state officials to see this kind of damage and see how they can work together to address it."