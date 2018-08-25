CEDAR LAKE — The town’s longtime clerk-treasurer has resigned her position and Cedar Lake Republicans will meet Aug. 31 to choose her replacement.
Clerk-Treasurer Amy J. Gross left the post she held for the last 10 years to take a job with the St. John Police Department. During Tuesday's Town Council meeting, officials opted to appoint chief deputy clerk Margo Nagy as her temporary replacement.
A caucus is set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31 to choose the person who will serve out the rest of her term. Gross was up for re-election in 2019.
Town Council President Randy Niemeyer, a Republican, did not speculate about who the party might choose as a replacement. “We’ll be having a party caucus” to make the decision, he said. “That’s normally (how) these things (are done.)”
Gross worked for Cedar Lake for 20 years and spent the last 10 as the town’s clerk-treasurer. “She worked in the clerk’s office, gaining her experience,” Niemeyer said. “She started at the bottom and worked her way up.
“I always hope that when people move on in life they do really well and move their life forward,” he said of Gross. The town of Cedar Lake has been through “some huge changes” in recent years and she’s been a part of them.
As clerk-treasurer Gross “was consistent, she was always there,” Niemeyer said. “She can be proud of her service.”