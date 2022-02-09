Longtime Purdue Northwest professor touched hearts at work and home

HAMMOND — As a maintenance technician at the local McLaughlin Apartments, Oscar Valenzuela said he had grown pretty close over the past seven years to elderly resident Saul Lerner.

"He was such a cool guy," the 30-year-old Hammond resident said. "He knew the right things to say to you."

As a result, it came as a shock when he was asked to check in Tuesday on Lerner at his apartment of 36 years and found the 85-year-old dead of what appears to be natural causes.

The loss felt by Valenzuela was shared by others at the apartment complex and at the nearby campus of Purdue University Northwest, where Lerner had taught for 54 years.

"He never wanted to retire," said Kathleen Tobin, chairwoman of the history, philosophy, politics and economics department. "He never wanted to quit teaching."

But as his health began to falter, he was unable to return to the classroom for the current semester that began in January, she said.

He did still show up on occasion to his office until just recently, which triggered a red flag for Nicky Ali Jackson, coordinator and associate professor of criminal justice in the Department of Behavioral Sciences.

Jackson, who has known Lerner since she began teaching at the school 32 years ago, said she became concerned when she noticed his office door closed this week and last, which was unusual.

"I just had this weird feeling," she said. "His life was the university."

After failing to reach Lerner by phone, Jackson said she called the office at his apartment complex asking for them to check on him, which led to the discovery of his death.

"I'm heartbroken," Jackson said. "Saul was all about people. He was amazingly kind and generous."

Cynthia Trevino, property manager at the McLaughlin Apartments, said Lerner, who lived alone, often would bring the office staff cookies and other treats.

"Just a very nice man," she said. "I'm going to miss him."

Valenzuela said he grew close as a result of his near-daily conversations with Lerner during the seven years he has worked at the complex. He said he would help Lerner as much as he could, even driving him to a doctor's appointment a couple of weeks ago and buying him a cellphone so he could have a better safety net and stay in closer touch with his family.

"He was a really genuine, cool guy," Valenzuela said.

Tobin said the loss is felt across the local Purdue campus.

"He was extremely dedicated to his students," she said. "They were his first priority."

"Everybody knew Saul," Tobin said. "He lived in Hammond, and Purdue was his life."

Jackson said Lerner deserves a tribute and those who cared so much for him at his apartment complex just round out this story of goodwill.

"Can you imagine a maintenance man driving a tenant to a doctor's appointment?" she asked. "This man is a hero."

