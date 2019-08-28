Snapshots

Dicky’s Dogs

Nick Filetti and his wife decided that Lowell needed a heaping helping of Chicago-style food. The result is Dicky’s Dogs, featuring Chicago hot dogs, Maxwell Street polish, Italian beef, and a diverse menu of delights to satisfy every taste bud in town.

“We moved to Lowell in April of 2016,” Filetti explained. “We love the town, the atmosphere, the people, everything about it. We wanted to bring the flavors of Chicago down here and share the joy of a Chicago dog with our new neighbors.”

Besides dogs, the expansive menu includes burgers, salads, wraps, Philly cheesesteak and pork sandwiches. “We wanted to have a diverse menu so everyone in the family could find a great meal, no matter what. We also wanted to provide our customers the ability to stop in every day of the week and never have to order the same thing.”

Based on the reviews, the Filettis accomplished their goal. “We want the community to be proud of having this restaurant in their town,” Filetti said.

In addition to dining in at 108 W. Commercial Ave., Dicky's offers carry-out and delivery. “We deliver ourselves,” Filetti said. “We wanted to ensure that customers got their order promptly, so we decided not to outsource the delivery.”

Dicky’s also caters special events, which includes a food trailer to serve hot and fresh meals outside.

Purple Door Bridal Boutique

Tracy Powers-O’Brien had worked in the hospitality field for more than 20 years before she decided to try her hand at retail at the Purple Door, 407 E. Commercial Ave.

“I learned how much I enjoyed interacting with people while I worked at White Lodging,” she said of the hotel management company. “I also knew that Lowell and the surrounding area was in need of this type of boutique, so I decided to take a chance.”

Powers-O’Brien can’t count the number of days she has cried over the decision. Tears of joy, that is.

“When the bride-to-be finds that special dress or sees herself in that customized gown for the first time, she frequently breaks into tears,” Powers-O’Brien said. “And I’m always crying right along with them.”

Purple Door offers off-the-rack wedding dresses as well as designer dresses from Mon Cheri Bridals, Aime Couture, Moonlight Bridal and others. “We make sure we carry a wide variety so that we can fit into every budget,” she said. “I understand that the wedding day is the most special day for the bride, so I want to be able to work with them on their price level.”

At Purple Door, the bridal party gets a 90-minute private appointment for shopping and fitting. “During that time, all of our attention is on them,” Powers-O’Brien said.

In addition to bridal gowns, Purple Door sells prom gowns, new and used on consignment. “A lot of local high school girls have beautiful prom gowns that they’ve wore only once,” Powers-O’Brien said. “We help them find a buyer who wants a gorgeous gown but can’t afford some of the new ones.”

K&S Sew-N-Quilt

To the mother/daughter team of Ilene Cresap and Heather Maldonado, K&S is much more than a sewing shop. “It’s really a creation stitched with love,” said Cresap. “We help you create dreams and memories.”

Maldonado continued: “We really love what we do, and so do the others who meet here. This is an extended family type of business. Women who truly love to stitch and sew manage to find each other and places like our shop. Then we all tend to work together on turning ideas into reality.”

At K&S, 304 E. Commercial Ave., sewing classes are offered for teenagers, beginners of any age, and those looking to improve. Quilting classes are also available to help those who want to learn the art. K&S also helps those with a partially made project finish the job.

“We all sit and brainstorm the best way to help you complete your project,” Maldonado said. “The people who hang with us love to see creations and get really engaged in every project. It’s truly a labor of love for all of us.”

Many customers who want memories stitched find the perfect place at K&S. “We can create a teddy bear out of grandpa’s old flannel, so his grandkids have a tangible memory,” Maldonado said. “We stitch the birth and death dates onto the bottom of the paw. They look really cute, and they’re especially meaningful.”

Threads and other assorted gear is for sale, along with sewing machines from $200 to $19,000. No, that’s not a misprint.

“We haven’t sold one yet,” Maldonado said. “We did sell a $12,000 model. It all depends on your wants and needs.”

The Dam Bar & Grill

Resting on part of the earthen dam that keeps Lake Dalecarlia in place, The Dam Bar & Grill opened in 2015 at 4665 W. Main St.

The original plan, according to co-owner Skyler Woods, was to focus on the bar — until Woods and her mother entered the kitchen and let their creativity loose.

“We thought the bar would be the main attraction,” Woods said. “But my mom and I both like to cook and create some unique dishes. We always focus on freshness, and that makes all the difference.”

The only thing frozen at The Dam is the ice. All the seafood, including crab legs and oysters, is fresh. The menu features daily specials and a rotation of items to keep the offerings as fresh as everything else. That includes homemade potato chips, pork sliders, mac and cheese, fried pickles, and shark and caviar, of course.

A patio is available, weather permitting. Dinner is served Monday through Friday with lunch and dinner on the weekends. The Dam also hosts motorcycle runs for various causes, and Bar Bingo is played for free.

“The Sunday Bloody Marys are the best you’ll find in Northwest Indiana,” Woods said.

Aunt Nae’s Antiques & Gifts

Renae Helton opened Aunt Nae’s 15 years ago at 302 E. Commercial Ave. “In the beginning, the shop featured all-new gifts and products,” she said. “Over the years, I found myself more and more attracted to nostalgic collectibles. I figured if I was interested in them, my customers would be, too.”

Turned out she was spot on, with collectibles accounting for about 90 percent of Helton’s business. With husband, Rick, she shops at estate auctions, garage sales, and every kind of second-hand sale you can imagine within a 100-mile radius.

“We love the hunt and the discovery,” she said. “It’s a joy to find something truly unique to a time era. While it’s challenging to put a price tag on some of these items, it’s a lot of fun to find pieces that you know some of your customers are going to love.”

Antiques include angels, Coca-Cola items, knives and swords, picture frames, furniture, clocks and dolls. New products include sports and bar items for the “man cave.”

Helton also works out consignment deals with customers who have one or two items to sell and aren’t quite sure how to go about it. “Some people aren’t quite sure the best way to go about selling a collectible that came into their possession,” Helton said. “We’re willing to help them out on occasion. We keep it on a small scale, since we have a lot of inventory.”