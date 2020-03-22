Lowell keeps pace with expected growth

LOWELL — The next 20 years should be growth ones for Lowell, a 168-year-old town still anchored by its historic downtown, town officials say.

Town officials say they'll continue to keep an eye on that growth, and update Lowell's infrastructure, while also encouraging structural upgrades to downtown businesses as well as refreshing adjoining signage, improving parking lots and adding new lighting.

Emphasis in the future will also continue on improving the quality of life for all its residents, Town Manager Craig Hendrix said.

"During the next 20 years I see a focus on infrastructure and improving parks and quality of life type things that also attract new residents. We want people to enjoy the town and to know there's something going on to attract them. There's plenty of land there we just need to develop it," Hendrix said.

In coming years there will be less land available in northern Lake County so Lowell will become even more attractive as a place to live or do business, town officials said.

"We have the land down here to expand," Hendrix said.

While planning for the future, town officials aren't forgetting their past which includes six locations in the downtown listed in the National Register of Historic Places.