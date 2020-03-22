Lowell keeps pace with expected growth

LOWELL — The next 20 years should be growth ones for Lowell, a 168-year-old town still anchored by its historic downtown, town officials say.
Town officials say they'll continue to keep an eye on that growth, and update Lowell's infrastructure, while also encouraging structural upgrades to downtown businesses as well as refreshing adjoining signage, improving parking lots and adding new lighting.
Emphasis in the future will also continue on improving the quality of life for all its residents, Town Manager Craig Hendrix said.
"During the next 20 years I see a focus on infrastructure and improving parks and quality of life type things that also attract new residents. We want people to enjoy the town and to know there's something going on to attract them. There's plenty of land there we just need to develop it," Hendrix said.
In coming years there will be less land available in northern Lake County so Lowell will become even more attractive as a place to live or do business, town officials said.
"We have the land down here to expand," Hendrix said.
While planning for the future, town officials aren't forgetting their past which includes six locations in the downtown listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
Those landmark structures include the Roberts Building (1948), Colfax Lodge (1898), Bacon House (c. 1870), Lowell National Bank (1903), Lowell Town Hall (1922) and Lowell Carnegie Library (1920).
To further encourage maintenance of the historic downtown, the town will continue to offer a facade grant program to business owners, matching facade renovation costs up to $10,000.
"There's certainly a focus on the downtown," Hendrix said.
An example of someone who recently used the Facade Improvement Grant Program is the owner of a coffee shop called Old Dog Coffee House at 220 E. Commercial Ave.
"She opened the business and it's quite popular," Hendrix said.
Town officials have also expanded the business district boundaries for the facade program and provided new guidelines to include improvements to the back of businesses.
"If the business backs onto alley the grant can be used for the back of the business," Hendrix said.
Lowell, a town established in 1852, had 9,276 residents listed in the last census.
That number will easily increase to 10,000 or more following this year's census, town officials predict.
Lowell issued more than 150 permits for single-family homes in 2017-18 with 95 permits issued in 2019.
There's a number of new residential subdivisions in Lowell in various stages of development including Beverly Estates, Heritage Falls and the Preserves.
Village Green and Carriage Crossing are built out, and Sierra Ridge, Heritage Falls, and Beverly Estates are in various stages of development.
"You can find great first time homes but we do need higher end homes to be built," Hendrix said.
In the future, light industrial businesses will continue to find a home in Lowell such as one of the bigger ones, Aunt Millie's Bakeries. That light industrial growth will primarily be located on the town's east and west sides.
The newest business to be relocating from Illinois is LifeSpice, which ships spices throughout the world.
Construction of the new 30,000-square-foot building, which LifeSpice will call home, was recently started on the west side of town, Hendrix said.
Hendrix foresees more businesses moving to Indiana from Illinois.
"Northwest Indiana has good opportunities for contractors and we're pretty competitive," Hendrix said.
In the future, a light industrial business area called West Meadows will be a place for future growth.
"The landfill located there will be closing in a few years and its not hazardous or trash. It's a great place for light industrial," Hendrix said.
The town's parks will also be something that will continue to be improved as part of the emphasis on qualify of life.
"The town wants to focus on the parks," Hendrix said.
The hope is to make Liberty Park an area where events could be held such as a brew fest, corn roast or an Oktoberfest or band shell.
Completion of Freedom Trail, which connects Liberty Park to Freedom Parks is underway.
Significant investments have been made in the town's infrastructure including $3.5 million since 2017 in road and street improvements utilizing the state's Community Crossings grant program.
Lowell has also invested in its water treatment system with a new 1 million gallon water tower as well as $500,000 at the water treatment plant.