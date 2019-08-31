It’s time for the Lowell Labor Day Parade and Festival. The festival takes place Aug. 31 through Sept. 1.
The parade will step off for the 100th time, making it the longest running parade in Indiana, Sept. 2.
“The American Legion held the first parade in 1919,” said Sue Peterson, who has co-chaired the parade with Clerk-Treasurer Judy Walters since 2003, when the town took it over. “It was originally a welcome home parade for World War I veterans.”
Kicking off at 10 a.m. Sept. 2, the 1.7-mile parade sponsored by the town draws thousands of spectators. It begins just west of Bel Aire Drive and ends at the railroad tracks by the American Legion Hall, 102½ Commercial Ave., with a judging stand at Mill Street.
“Anyone driving in the area should note that all roads that lead to Ind. Route 2 are closed at 9:15 a.m. on the morning of the parade,” Peterson said. “In addition, people set out chairs and park their trucks to reserve spaces along the parade route an entire week before.”
Peterson said that the parade usually consists of more than 100 entries. Among them this year will be Shriners, the Lowell High School and Hanover Central High School Marching Bands and a fleet of fire and police vehicles from Lowell and the surrounding towns. Lowell restaurants Mi Ranchito and My Little Ranch are featuring Mexican dancers, music and dancing horses, and about 20 labor unions will participate.
“One of the unions has a pretty elaborate entry, with a crane positioned on top of the float that dips candy and distributes it to the crowd,” said Peterson.
A special Grand Marshall float to mark the 100th anniversary will include an oversized birthday cake replica; the parade’s official Grand Marshall is the Lowell American Legion Post 101.
“We also hired some very special acts,” Peterson said. “They include gymnasts performing on a trampoline carried on a flatbed, the South Shore Drill Team, the Lake County Pipes and Drums and the Jesse White Tumblers from Chicago.”
Peterson noted that the town will also put on a fireworks show at dusk Sept. 1
Joeilynn Townsley and her husband, Louis, a 42-year native of Lowell, are co-chairs of the festival, operated by the Lowell Labor Day Committee. Joeilynn said the festival is chock full of things to do, including live music, food vendors and beer garden, corn hole tournament, bingo, sidewalk sale, crafters, 5K run/walk, Kidz Zone with bounce house and other activities, a hot dog eating contest, Touch-a-Truck, Dino Roar motorized dinosaur shows.
“There’s fun for the whole family,” said Joeilynn.
On Aug. 31, Curt Lechner performs as “The Essence of Elvis,” along with Steel Remedy, Mandy’s Madness and Dick Diamond and the Dusters. Sept. 1 is Country Music Night, with Nate Venturelli and Eliana Weston and emerging Nashville artists Adam Doleac and Austin Burke. The Crawpuppies take the stage after the parade Sept. 2.
Food vendors at the festival include Rico Suave Mexican cuisine, Red Barn elephant ears, Izzy’s Sweet Spot, Dr. Vegetable (Fried Veggies) and Life’s a Slice pizza.
The Tri-Creek Republicans will host their 35th annual pork chop fundraiser throughout the festival, selling cooked pork chops to benefit local Republican candidates and as well as charitable causes.
“These are thick and hearty, delicious center cut pork chops,” said Tri-Creek Republican Committee Chairman Manny Frausto. “We’ll be cooking the traditional charcoal variety as well as smoked pork chops.” The chops sell for $7 each, and Frausto said they’re hoping to offer them on a stick to make them more portable.
This is the first year that hamburger and hot dog vendor Dicky’s Dogs will participate in the festival. Nick and Kristyn Filetti recently opened the restaurant at 108 W. Commercial Ave. in Lowell, after partnering in a similar establishment in the Morgan Park neighborhood in Chicago. They’ll serve Chicago style dogs, Maxwell Street Polish, Philly cheesesteaks, Italian sausage and Italian beef.
“As a business owner in this town and as a resident with a young family, we are beyond excited to be a part of this festival and have our name attached,” said Nick Filetti.
The Lowell Parks Department and the Town of Lowell Labor Day Parade Committee are co-sponsoring the 66th annual Kiddie Parade Sept. 1 at Old Towne Square (corner of Fremont and Route 2). Registration opens at noon, with judging at 12:30 p.m. The parade steps off at 1 p.m. Costume winners will be announced at 1:45 p.m. at Liberty Park. The event is free to families and their children, 12 and younger.
“We have approximately 150 to 175 Kiddie Parade participants each year, who march, walk or ride on bikes, tractors, wagons or trailers on a shorter parade route than the larger Labor Day Parade,” said Lowell Parks Director, Mindi Arnold-Buchler.
Arnold-Buchler said kids should wear costumes and can compete in one of four categories: Fictional/Storybook, Historical/Patriotic, Miscellaneous or Celebrating 100 Years. Cash prizes will be awarded for 1st through 3rd place in each category and one Grand Prize Winner will be asked to participate in Monday’s Labor Day Parade.
“My siblings and I marched in this parade when we were kids,” noted Arnold-Buchler. “It’s one of my personal favorite events.”