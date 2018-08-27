LOWELL — Begun as a welcome home for World War I returning veterans, the 99th annual Lowell Labor Day parade will step off at 10 a.m. Sept. 3 on the town's east end and wind its way westerly through the historic downtown to the grounds of American Legion Post 101.
It's a tradition that's earned it the honor of oldest, continuous Labor Day parade in the state and swells the small town's population to bursting for a day, so this year's theme of "99 Years of Tradition" seems particularly apt.
"It just sounded right," Sue Peterson, who shares co-chair duties with Lowell Clerk Treasurer Judy Walters, said of the theme for what is always a parade of 100 to 120 units. "Of course, we're already gearing up for next year," she said.
The five-day Labor Day Weekend Celebration kicks off 8 a.m. Thursday when the Indoor Garage and Craft Sale opens at American Legion Post 101,108 E. Commercial Ave. It will continue until 3 p.m., then reopen Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We have a man who does wood signs and a candle lady," co-chair Dorothy Eich said of some of the offerings, plus "one person's trash is another person's treasure" items from local folks.
From 4 to 7 p.m. Friday the popular fish fry from St. Edward's Knights of Columbus will take place in the Legion hall or diners may opt for picnic tables on the grounds.
Plenty of runners are expected to take to the streets at 8 a.m. Saturday when entrants in the annual Tri-Creek Education Foundation 5K Run/Walk start off from 195 W. Oakley St. By 11 a.m., the grounds of the Legion post will open for two days of festival fun. The Lowell Chamber of Commerce is the parent organization assisting the Lowell Festival Committee, chamber President Deanna Sutton said. She promised vendor booths through which to browse, fest foods and a wide variety of music genres from live bands that will play into the night.
The lineup Saturday will be Curt "Elvis" Lechner from 3 to 5 p.m., then from 5 to 7 p.m. Elaina Watson will hit the stage. Jimmy Sarr will close out that night from 8 to 11 p.m. On Sunday, local fave The Darren Zancan Band will play from 2 to 4 p.m. after which Mandy's Madness will go on. Labor Day Weekend regular Mr. Funnyman will close it out.
While vendors may opt to leave at 8 p.m., the grounds are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.
At 4 p.m. Saturday, American Legion Post 101 will hold an unveiling and dedication ceremony of the colorful mural which has been taking shape on the Post's west wall.
The Sunday Kiddie Parade will step off from Olde Towne Square at 1 p.m. and always features proud parents who marched in it as youngsters. The family tradition event invites children to dress and be judged in categories such as patriotic, fairy tale, superhero and more to the delight of parade watchers lining the street in the historic downtown district.
The traditional Spectacular Fireworks Show will burst on the scene at 8 p.m. Sunday. Folks are invited to descend on the open area behind Oak Hill Elementary School, also accessed from 195 W. Oakley Ave., with chairs and blankets to enjoy the evening.
The 99th annual Lowell Labor Day parade will culminate the festivities with traditional parade flair. Marching bands. Blaring firetrucks. Floats.
The final entry is a float atop which sits Peterson, Walters and other volunteers. Peterson said it's the best moment for her. "Getting on the town truck and going by with people clapping and waving and thanking us. It's exhilarating," she said.