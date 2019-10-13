A 19-year-old from Lowell died early Sunday following a traffic accident, according to a news release from the Lake County coroner's office.
Joseph Lee was pronounced dead at 6:34 a.m. at Franciscan Health in Crown Point. The coroner was dispatched to the hospital at 6:40 a.m., the release states.
Information on Lee's injuries were not immediately available.
Tri-Creek EMS also assisted with the incident.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.