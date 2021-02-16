$1.1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Lowell

LOWELL — Someone who purchased a CA$H 5 lottery ticket in Lowell for the Valentine’s Day drawing is going to love how it turned out.

The Hoosier Lottery announced Tuesday that a winning CA$H 5 ticket worth $1.1 million was purchased for Sunday's drawing at Speedway, 2101 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell.

The winning CA$H 5 numbers for Sunday's drawing were: 1-6-18-19-42.

WATCH NOW: How to Play CA$H 5 from the Hoosier Lottery

The lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

The Lowell lottery winner comes seven weeks after a ticket purchased by a woman in Hammond won $1.08 million playing the same game.

CA$H 5 is a daily, five number draw game that costs $1 to play.

The jackpot starts at $75,000 and grows at least $5,000 a day until someone wins the jackpot by matching all five numbers.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 1,221,759.

The odds of winning any CA$H 5 prize are 1 in 11.