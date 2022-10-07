Boil advisory lifted for Lowell residents

LOWELL — Indiana American Water lifted a boil advisory that has been in place since Thursday and affected approximately 4,000 customers, according to a news release.

The advisory followed a loss of pressure in the system due to a broken 8-inch water main Thursday morning near East Commercial Avenue and North Fremont Street. Water sample tests confirm there is no contamination in the water system, the release said.

Services were restored Thursday afternoon, but residents were advised to boil water for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

The main break caused cancellation of classes for the Tri-Creek School Corp. on Thursday. Students were dismissed from Lake Prairie, Oak Hill and Three Creeks Elementary Schools, Lowell Middle School and Lowell High School.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in a water distribution system.