 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Boil advisory lifted for Lowell residents

  • 0

LOWELL — Indiana American Water lifted a boil advisory that has been in place since Thursday and affected approximately 4,000 customers, according to a news release.

The advisory followed a loss of pressure in the system due to a broken 8-inch water main Thursday morning near East Commercial Avenue and North Fremont Street. Water sample tests confirm there is no contamination in the water system, the release said.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

Services were restored Thursday afternoon, but residents were advised to boil water for at least three minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

The main break caused cancellation of classes for the Tri-Creek School Corp. on Thursday. Students were dismissed from Lake Prairie, Oak Hill and Three Creeks Elementary Schools, Lowell Middle School and Lowell High School.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management mandates boil advisories to ensure high-quality water in the event water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in a water distribution system.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Photographer captures photo of a million mile long ejection off surface of sun

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts