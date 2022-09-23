Coroner releases name of man hit, killed by vehicle in Schererville

SCHERERVILLE — A man hit and killed late Tuesday on U.S. 30 was identified as 46-year-old Tony Mayes, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Mayes, of Lowell, was walking across U.S. 30, just west of U.S. 41, about 10:25 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling west, Schererville police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of West Lincoln Highway.

Mayes was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The driver stopped and cooperated with police, Cmdr. Kevin Wagner said.

Anyone with information related to the crash investigation is asked to call Schererville detectives at 219-322-5000.