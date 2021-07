Entire town of Lowell under boil water advisory

LOWELL — The entire town of Lowell is under a boil water advisory until further notice, officials said.

On Thursday town officials announced that a water main break happened at the intersection of North Nichols Street and Main Street in Lowell.

Residents may be experiencing low or zero water pressure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the event of a boil water advisory, residents should use bottled water or boil tap water. If bottled water is not available, bring water to a full rolling boil for one minute. After boiling, allow the water to cool before use.

It is not recommended to use any appliances connected to a water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator. For more information on how to be safe during a boil order, visit www.cdc.gov.

The boil order is in effect until further notice and crews are currently on site performing repairs.

Officials said there will be updates posted on the town website at lowell.net.

