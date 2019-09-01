LOWELL — There’s something about a cherished childhood memory that you wish to continue for younger generations.
So it was with the Lowell Labor Day Kiddie Parade, which drew multiple generations of past participants and current parents Sunday, attaching balloons, preparing children’s makeup and building covered wagons in honor of the town’s centennial.
“It’s just a community parade for children, so they can have a parade,” said Lowell Parks Director Mindi Arnold-Buchler, who formerly paraded with her siblings.
Among the 34 entries in the 66th annual parade were police and firefighters, pioneers, Spider-Man, Uncle Sam and farmers. They entered in one of four categories: historical/patriotic, fictional/storybook characters, the town’s holiday theme of celebrating 100 years and miscellaneous.
Many of the parents were no strangers to the parade. Stephenie Miller entered her son, Corey, 2, in his third parade. This time he was a farmer in overalls.
“It’s a family tradition,” the mother said. “It’s something my mom did with us kids. I want to keep the tradition alive.”
Jenny Wright entered her children McKenna, 4, and Jameson, 3. While the children drove a miniature race car, the family pulled a 100th birthday cake made from stacked boxes.
“I’ve been coming to the parade since I was little,” Wright said. “I remember how much fun and exciting it was, and I want to pass that on to my kids.”
All eyes at Old Towne Square were on Joe Borkowski and his family’s entry from the movie "Back to the Future." Dressed as Doc, complete with a white suit and frazzled white hair, Borkowski was joined by his 3-year-old son, Benjamin, as Marty McFly, and Khristi Seitzer, the child’s mother, as the woman holding a sign.
Joe Borkowski added, “It’s something we can do as a family. We’ve been doing this every year since [Benjamin] was born.”
Kristin Sparenborg was busy doing makeup for three girls, Rae Small, Alana Sidwell and Ayna Sidwell, riding in a pink Minnie Mouse Jeep.
“This is a lot of fun for the kids,” Sparenborg said. “The town does a really nice job, putting the parade on.”
Elise Grzybowski, 9, came dressed as a pioneer woman for her community’s centennial.
“I like that they’re celebrating Lowell, and I wanted to celebrate, too,” said Grzybowski. “I also like how they set up the parade for the kids.”
The parade proceeded down Commercial Avenue to Liberty Park for awards and a picnic.
Not everyone in the parade qualified as a youngster. Melody Ping, 5, did, but her great-grandfather, Alvin Ping, turned 100 in July.
Charlotte Ping, Melody’s mother, noted, “It’s amazing. How many people can say they walked in a parade with their 100-year-old great-grandfather?”
When asked if he felt too old for a children’s event, Alvin Ping replied, “A little bit, not much.” As to how he felt being with youngsters, Ping, a World War II veteran now living in Lebanon, Indiana, commented, “It’s pretty nice.”