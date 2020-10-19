 Skip to main content
Family's search for mastiff missing from Crown Point kennel grips social media
urgent

Family's search for mastiff missing from Crown Point kennel grips social media

Rocky

Rocky is a tan bull mastiff who weighs about 140 pounds. He may be wearing a brown collar. 

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A co-owner of a Crown Point kennel said the business continues to receive harassing phone calls and a barrage of online comments from strangers after a woman's dog got loose and ran away in early October, sparking a social media firestorm. 

"I completely understand all the anger, the pain, the hurt, but we do have a common goal to find a dog. We want to find Rocky, especially with the weather changing. He's such a sweet, timid dog," said Kathryn Sowman, who co-owns Krane's Kennels with her parents, Kelly and John Sowman. 

Rhonda Julliano, of Lowell, said she went on a vacation with family after boarding her dog, Rocky, at Krane’s Kennels at 1100 W. 163rd Ave. in Crown Point. She said the next day, staff called her to tell her 2-year-old bull mastiff had run away while he was being walked outside.

“They told me he was being walked on a small leash, and he got spooked and broke the leash and took off running,” Julliano said.

Julliano contested that Rocky should not have been taken from a secure or fenced area during his stay.

Kathryn Sowman said no one instructed the staff to keep Rocky in a secured, fenced-in area. When the family showed up with Rocky and another dog, Dixie, the two pet dogs were "so scared," she said. 

"When they got here, they were so scared, so my mom thought it would calm them down by taking them for a walk. She took Dixie first. When she took Rocky, we used the same leash, and it seemed like the cows in the (nearby) pasture scared him. He jerked, and the latch on the leash broke," Sowman said. 

She said the kennel immediately called the owners and the pet's veterinarian to see if Rocky was microchipped. 

Julliano said the family cut their vacation short and ever since then it has been what the Lowell woman describes as a nightmare. Since then, the family, friends and strangers have been scouring the area for Rocky. 

Julliano also said that while searching for the dog on the kennel property, staff allegedly called police. 

“It’s been horrible,” Julliano said. “We are so worried. Every minute has been spent trying to find Rocky. I just came back from searching, it got my hopes up. Being let down has been really hard.”

Sowman said the kennel called 911 when the family parked on kennel property because a member of Julliano's family became verbally aggressive and was screaming at kennel staff. 

They also called 911 because the Julliano family had blocked their driveway with their cars.

"They were given a warning, and (one family member) continued to be aggressive, and screaming, so the cops were called," Sowman said. 

Reports from the Lake County Sheriff's Department show police were contacted at least three times from Oct. 10 to 13 with complaints from kennel staff that Julliano and family members had shouted obscenities at the kennel when driving by and had spread lies about the business on social media.

Julliano denied any verbal aggression directed at the kennel and said she has limited her direct contact with its owner.

Julliano said Rocky was last spotted in the area of 163rd Avenue and Harrison Street, near the kennel.

“The community here has been amazing,” Julliano said. “People have been offering traps, their time, cameras, drones and really everything. I am on the phone constantly talking to people calling with advice and support. We have been searching tirelessly.”

Sowman said while Rocky's family may feel like the community has been supportive, the kennel has been bombarded with harassing social media posts and threatening phone messages at the kennel sparked by misinformation. 

"They said we called off the search party. We haven't. They said we deleted our Facebook page to avoid negative reviews. But what we saw were people verbally attacking our actual customers if they posted anything nice about us," Sowman said. 

Sowman said Rocky has been captured on area trail cameras, and they continue to check in with neighbors about possible sightings. She said she and her family, whose home is on shared property with the kennel, fears impact of the social media backlash. 

"We live on the property and have heard people at 3 in the morning searching the area for Rocky. I don't think it's the family out there. It's the angry Internet," Sowman said. 

She said police instructed them to record all the harassing voice messages left at the kennel. 

Signs have been posted and since Julliano posted on Facebook about Rocky’s disappearance, his story has been shared thousands of times. The family is currently offering a $345 reward for the return of their lost pet, and a GoFundMe has been launched to raise funds for the reward. The financial goal is set at $5,000.

Julliano described Rocky as a “big Teddy bear” who loves being with family, especially her 3-year-old grandson. He is described as friendly but may run away if chased. 

“We are just heartbroken, but trying to stay positive,” Julliano said.

Julliano asked anyone with information on Rocky’s whereabouts to contact her at 630-667-6875 or message her on Facebook at “Rhonda Pinto Julliano.”

