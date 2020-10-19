Family's search for mastiff missing from Crown Point kennel grips social media

CROWN POINT — A co-owner of a Crown Point kennel said the business continues to receive harassing phone calls and a barrage of online comments from strangers after a woman's dog got loose and ran away in early October, sparking a social media firestorm.

"I completely understand all the anger, the pain, the hurt, but we do have a common goal to find a dog. We want to find Rocky, especially with the weather changing. He's such a sweet, timid dog," said Kathryn Sowman, who co-owns Krane's Kennels with her parents, Kelly and John Sowman.

Rhonda Julliano, of Lowell, said she went on a vacation with family after boarding her dog, Rocky, at Krane’s Kennels at 1100 W. 163rd Ave. in Crown Point. She said the next day, staff called her to tell her 2-year-old bull mastiff had run away while he was being walked outside.

“They told me he was being walked on a small leash, and he got spooked and broke the leash and took off running,” Julliano said.

Julliano contested that Rocky should not have been taken from a secure or fenced area during his stay.

Kathryn Sowman said no one instructed the staff to keep Rocky in a secured, fenced-in area. When the family showed up with Rocky and another dog, Dixie, the two pet dogs were "so scared," she said.