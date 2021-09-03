Festival, parades return for Labor Day weekend

LOWELL — After a year’s layoff, this community’s Labor Day Festival is back this weekend.

Festivities include a parade, fireworks, vendors, children’s activities and live entertainment.

As stated on its website, “For over 75 years, the Lowell Labor Day Festival has been part of Labor Day festivities. The festival incorporates the longest running Labor Day Parade in the state, as the festival kicks off the weekend with family fun.”

Festivities take place on the grounds of Lowell American Legion Post 101, 108 1/2 E. Commercial Ave..

The program kicks off Saturday with a sidewalk sale at 10 a.m. and a magic show. Non-food and craft vendors are open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with food vendors and a beer garden open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Kids Zone, featuring a bounce house, begins at 11 a.m. The Lowell Lions Club car show runs 5-9 p.m., with live entertainment starting at 5 p.m.

The festival’s Facebook page describes Saturday’s entertainment as “a rock it with your hands in the air and shake it like you just don’t care kind of night.”

All live entertainment is free, but VIP tickets are available through the fest’s eventbrite link.