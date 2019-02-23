LOWELL — Since he was little, Ryan Campbell has been a selfless fighter.
“He had a little bit of a rough go,” said Lisa Koczur, Ryan’s mom. “When he was 2 years old he stopped speaking, and his fine motor skills were an issue. We didn’t really know what was going on.”
When he turned 3, Ryan went through therapy and learned to talk again. During that time, the Lowell family learned he has sensory processing and involuntary abnormal movement disorders. Because of that, Ryan experiences uncontrollable muscle contractions with twisting, repetitive movements that can affect his entire body.
“There is no cure for either. Therapy is the best medicine,” Koczur said.
Ryan keeps his hands busy every day. With pliers in one hand and a jump ring and pendant in the other, the 10-year-old finds therapy in creating treasures to help others in need.
The young crafter is the founder of Ryan’s Charity Treasures, a nonprofit organization that sells personalized keychains, necklaces, charm clips and other treasurers with the proceeds being donated to different charities. Currently, the organization donates to The Puzzle Piece Project, Bears Care, National Kidney Foundation, National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Hannah’s Hope, God’s Water, Mommy’s Haven, Relay for Life and HOPE Center.
Ryan has a special reason behind why he donates to each charity.
“I donate to the Kidney Foundation because my noni (grandma) has kidney disease. I donate to the (Multiple Sclerosis) Society for a lot of my mom’s friends. I donate to Bears Care for cancer. I donate to Hannah’s Hope to help people with disabilities that affect their daily lives,” Ryan listed while holding a butterfly charm and tassel he would later turn into a bedazzled keychain.
“I don’t really do much research when I pick who to donate to. It’s just basically what comes up and what is impacting people around me. I just want to help make their lives better.”
All of the pieces for sale range from $2 to $5, a small charge so that “everyone is able to afford something special,” Ryan said.
So far, Ryan has donated more than $500 to charity.
Crafting for a friend
Ryan’s journey with the nonprofit organization started last year, shortly after Ryan’s friend, Dallas Hornsby, died.
Dallas and his wife, Joanne, started their own autism awareness initiative in Florida and called it The Puzzle Piece Project.
“With the foundation, Dallas tried to put puzzles or some type of puzzle piece on anything so they could really spread the word and bring awareness to autism,” Ryan said. “At that time I didn't have much money to donate, so I wanted to try to think outside of the box to donate in a different type of way.”
Ryan started collecting autism ribbons and puzzle piece charms to make keychains and necklaces to sell with proceeds going to Dallas’ project.
“When we lost Dallas unexpectedly, that kind of spurred him to move ahead. They just had this unique connection,” Kozcur said. “Dallas and Ryan developed a very instant strong bond when Ryan was younger. They bonded over music and Florida Gators. Since Dallas was so passionate about helping others, it flowed over to Ryan very easily.”
With the money that he had saved over the years, Ryan bought more supplies and started selling treasures to family and friends and at shows he traveled to with his mom. He learned how to budget, what overhead means and how to market a product successfully.
Not long after, Ryan, along with his mom, created the Ryan’s Charity Treasures Facebook Page, where people can shop.
The demand for Ryan’s treasures kept growing, and so did his list of charities.
“And that’s where it all started,” Ryan said, sitting next to a display table holding his jewelry and personalized business cards.
Ryan’s Charity Treasures will be at the Rustic Peddler Market on March 3 in Schererville. Profits from the upcoming event will go to Rescue Warriors Corp, a no-kill animal rescue in Elgin, Illinois.
“I couldn’t be prouder of him. To see all the things he has had to overcome in a short time to where he is now, I just couldn’t be prouder,” Koczur said through tears, smiling at her son.
Ryan's big plans
Ryan has mastered the craft of jewelry making — it only takes him roughly a minute to finish a product.
“In the beginning, I didn't really know how to do it. I used to get very frustrated over it because I wasn't that good at the time, but now it only takes me like around a minute or 30 seconds just to make one,” Ryan said, grabbing a butterfly charm to demonstrate his art skills.
“Pretty easy,” Ryan said after finishing the butterfly keychain in less than a minute.
Practicing crafting was part of Ryan’s New Year's resolution. Unlike many kids his age, he decided he wanted to devote his time to something different. He gave up video games.
“I mostly enjoy this and just getting off of there and spending my time on the business,” Ryan said. “It gives me something to do to stop my movements and be able to do something with my hands.”
Ryan’s dad, Patrick Campbell, said he has seen a change in Ryan and is happy his son was able to find an outlet to help with the disorders.
“Video games don’t help because of the stimulation. He would get too excited and his mind worked up so much that his body starts to become tense, affecting how he moves,” Patrick said.
“The crafting is a much more relaxing movement that he can concentration on, completely different from playing video games,” Koczur added.
In addition to donating to charities, Ryan said he wants to start saving some of the proceeds he receives with Ryan’s Charity Treasures for college, where he wants to be a basketball player and an artist.
While the young entrepreneur has long-term goals in mind, he said he’s happy focusing on “the now.”
“I want everyone who comes across Ryan’s Charity Treasures to know that everything I make isn’t going to me. It’s all going to a charity or my big goals later in college,” Ryan said. “I love what we’re doing. I’m excited to keep meeting new people in my community and learning about different causes.”