'He was a treasure,' Family, friends gather to remember slain veteran on birthday

Nick Lile leaves behind four children, ages 20, 23, 13 and 7, in his and his wife's blended family.

"We are doing as well as we can be," Jessika Lile said. "We are devastated. Our worlds has been turned upside down more than anything."

Jessika Lile has had her eye on Nicholas Lile since she was 12 years old and he would sneak into her apartment complex's pool at age 13. During adulthood, their paths crossed romantically at intervals until the two married, combining their families and then having a daughter together.

"I would be there looking at him because even at 13-years-old, I thought he was the most adorable," Jessika Lile said. "I knew from the moment I met him he would be a significant person in my life. ... He was my soul mate."

Robert Smith, of Gary, became friends with Nicholas Lile when they worked together at Gary Railway Co., where they formed a second family among coworkers. He described Nicholas Lile as a jokester and a “one-upper,” as his friends laughingly called him.

“I think we would all say the same thing,” Smith said. “He was a very strong-willed man and we are going to miss him. Things are going to be a whole lot different without him, that’s for sure. But we are still family. If his wife or kids need anything, we will be here for them.”