Indiana American Water relocates water main in Lowell

LOWELL — Utility work is ongoing ahead of a road repaving project planned for Commercial Avenue in Lowell.

Indiana American Water is in the midst of relocating about 1,900 feet of water main along Commercial Avenue (Ind. 2). The main is being replaced with 8-inch and 10-inch ductile iron pipe between Lincoln and Burr streets, said Joe Loughmiller, external affairs manager at Indiana American Water.

“This section of water main has had a history of some main breaks and is being replaced/relocated ahead of an (Indiana Department of Transportation) repaving project,” Loughmiller said.

Loughmiller said the final length of the water main should be in place by the end of the week. After it’s installed, the contractor will begin final tie-ins to the existing water main and connect customers to the new line. All of that work should be finished by the end of June.

No full street closures are anticipated, but lane restrictions have been in place while the utility work continues.

After the water main work wraps up, INDOT plans to start its repaving project in July, Loughmiller said. That paving will take place on Commercial from U.S. 41 to Mississippi Street.

