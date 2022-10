ISP mourns the loss of K-9 Zeus

LOWELL — The Indiana State Police announced Wednesday the loss of a member of their team, beloved K-9 Zeus, to a sudden illness Friday.

The 8-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix patrolled with Trooper Logan Hensley for the past year on the Indiana Toll Road, according to ISP. Zeus worked at the Fort Wayne Post with Sgt. Tyson Waldron for five years before joining the Lowell district.

Zeus retired when Waldron was promoted but was brought out of retirement and reassigned to Hensley.

"As one might expect, Zeus was more than happy to leave retirement and get back to work doing what he loved," state police said.

Zeus was trained in narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.

During his career Zeus was responsible for 12 suspect apprehensions and the recovery of $540,700 in fraudulent credit cards, 56 illegally possessed firearms, 5 pounds of methamphetamine, more than 1 pound of cocaine, more than 3 pounds of heroin, 361 pounds of marijuana and $145,094 in seized drug money.

Police said Zeus came to ISP from Hungary.