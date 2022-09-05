Kiddie parade brings out families’ creativity

LOWELL — Not everyone can be in the big parade. Fortunately, this community did not forget little people also like to have fun.

Even threatening clouds did not prevent Sunday’s 68th annual Lowell Labor Day Kiddie Parade from drawing 46 entries.

“This parade is special,” said Parks and Recreation Director Cyndi Hughes, “because it’s good for the young kids who can’t be in the big parade tomorrow.”

Competing in four categories, youngsters came as Minnie Mouse, Uncle Sam, Ghostbusters, Buzz Lightyear, Olympic winners and police and fire personnel.

Two brothers, Corey, 5, and Cooper Miller, 1, had a little fun with road construction. Their wagon carried a message about S.R. 2 work completion in 2035.

"That’s a joke,” Stephanie Miller, the boys’ mother, confessed. “They’ve been working on that road a long time.”

Stephanie, who participated in the parade, said her family has been in every parade since the children were young.

“It’s a big tradition, and traditions are big in our family,” the mother said, “and it’s nice to do this with both boys.”

One entry in the kiddie parade would be in Monday’s Labor Day parade, and this is the grand prize that winners Caleb, 10, and Seth Hamm, 8, won for their BMX float entry.

Their mother, Bri Hamm, explained, “We’re longtime residents of the town, and we’ve done this parade since Caleb was very young. It adds to the weekend.”

Youngsters competed in four categories, including storybook, historical, agricultural and first responders or military.

Among the judges was Mattie Stonebraker, whose son Elliot, 3, was a fire chief.

“This is great for kids to get to be in a parade,” she said, “and it’s a fun way for them to participate in the town.”

Some children came as movie characters, such as Brooks Baird, 2, as Buzz Lightyear in a spaceship his father Andy built using a wagon, Styrofoam and plaster. Brooks’ brother, Hunter, 7, played Uncle Sam.

Carol Baird, the boys’ grandmother, commented, “I think it’s nice they do this for the kids.”

Mike Farrell brought four children, Benjamin, Jacob, Madelyn and Loni, ages 9-1, along with a biplane he made from a wagon and cardboard.

“It gets the kids out of the house,” Farrell noted.

The Lowell Parks Department sponsors the parade.

Katie Morecraft brought her children, Paul, 3, and Evalyn, 1, dressed as Olaf and Anna from the movie "Frozen." Morecraft’s sister, Elise Orybowski, 12, came as animal trainer Steve Irwin, and niece Scarlett Miller was Mary Poppins.

Morecraft said the parade was about “just getting out in the public and letting the kids have fun.”

Orybowski has been in the parade since she was 6. The seventh-grader at Lowell Middle School said, “Kids get to have something big for Labor Day.”

Gracie Frampton, 4, was a very pink Minnie Mouse. Her siblings had appeared at previous parades as princesses, Snoopy, Charlie Brown and Superman.

“It’s just a family tradition,” Ralph Frampton, her father, said. “Something we do every year.”