Labor Day festivities planned in Lowell

LOWELL — Labor Day is approaching, which means Lowell is gearing up to celebrate.

Many activities are planned in town for that long holiday weekend, and one of the biggest attractions is Lowell’s annual Labor Day parade.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. Sept. 5, and the route travels on Commercial Avenue from Lowell High School to the railroad tracks near the American Legion, 108 1/2 E. Commercial Ave.

Sue Peterson, a parade organizer, said were 105 entries as of Friday. Among those committed are the Jesse White Tumblers, Mi Ranchito horses, Lowell High School marching band and close to 20 unions.

“And they bring a ton of people,” Peterson said of the unions.

She said the theme of this year’s parade is “I Love My Community,” and students and teachers from the Tot Spot Preschool will ride on the grand marshal float.

A kiddie parade also is planned in town. It starts at 1 p.m. Sept. 4 at Old Town Square, which is located at Fremont Street and Commercial Avenue. The parade is open to children 12 and younger. Registration starts at 11.

“We have people who are bringing their grandkids; they were in it and now they’re bringing their grandkids to be in it,” Peterson said.

Children can dress in costumes to represent four different categories — fictional/storybook, farm/tractors/agriculture, first responders/military and historical/patriotic. Prizes will be awarded in each category.

“We’re also going to have a huge fireworks show on Sunday night (Sept. 4) at dusk,” Peterson said.

The fireworks show takes place on the old middle school property behind Oak Hill Elementary School.

“We’re looking forward to everything,” Peterson said.

Organized separately from the parade is a Labor Day Festival at the American Legion grounds.

There will be live entertainment, a beer garden, kids zone and other attractions. The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sept. 3, and there will be a car show running from 5 to 9 p.m. on Mill Street. There will be a worship service at 10 a.m. Sept. 4, and the festival continues from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A corn hole tournament is scheduled to begin at noon Sept. 4. The festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 5.

Visit lowelllabordayfestival.com for a complete schedule.