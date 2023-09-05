LOWELL — The sun gleamed on hundreds of parade watchers Monday morning at the 104th annual Lowell Labor Day Parade.

The parade, which had 125 entries, is Indiana's longest continuously running Labor Day Parade. Entries included some of Northwest Indiana's labor unions, local farms, car dealerships and more.

"We're here to support the brotherhood of electrical workers," said Melanie Winchell, who represented IBEW Local 697 in the parade. "It's nice for all of the towns to come together into one big community."

The parade began at 10 a.m. at Bel Aire Drive and traveled along Commercial Avenue until reaching the train tracks by the American Legion. Many children were eager to catch candy from parade participants as families kept cool under tents and umbrellas.

Cameryn and Connor Lang were excited to bring their two young boys to the parade for the first time. Connor Lang, a member of Carpenters Local 1005, was happy to show support for the Region's labor union participants.

Yvonne and John Connelly found shade under a tree to keep cool as the parade began. The couple, who have been married for 35 years, began attending the parade after moving to Lowell 5 years ago.

"We just like coming out here and seeing everybody, and all the floats," Yvonne said alongside her husband. "It gives us something to do."

Harvest Tyme Family Farm has participated in the parade for the past 7 years, property manager Jason Eaker said. Eaker, of Lowell, has been attending the parade for more than 40 years, and said it's great to be part of such a long-standing tradition.

The South Lake County Antique Farm and Tractor Club had eight tractors and one wagon full of participants to toss candy to attendants. The tractor club hosts a vintage tractor and farm festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds each summer.

Gary Wicik has represented the tractor club by driving his bright red, McCormick Farmall tractor in the parade for the past 5 years. Wicik, of Crete, Ill., was happy to enjoy the "beautiful sun" and show off tractors to children who may not see them on a regular basis.

Nearly 20 members from Kataaro Martial Arts in Lowell displayed their martial arts skills for parade watchers. Senpai Tommy Moore led the group of people between ages 5 to 52.

"The slogan of the dojo is 'effective living through martial arts'," Moore said. "We don't just teach people how to fight, we teach them how to be responsible and how to help the community."

Moore, 30, is a black belt and senior student for martial arts. Participants from Kataaro have rehearsed their sequence for the parade since June. Moore was grateful to be part of a tradition that continues to expand every year.

Sammi Schane, of Cedar Lake, has attended the parade with her family since she was 2 years old. Schane is now continuing her family's tradition by attending the parade with her daughter and boyfriend.

"It's a good time every year, and it's gotten so much bigger," Schane said. "There's so many more people, and so many more floats you can't even keep track of it anymore."

Close A T-rex from the Harvest Tyme Family Farm joins the festivities Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Crown Point Corvette Club join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade. The Lowell Lions Club mascot greets children Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Members of the Red Devils Pop Warner football team ride an old fire truck Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Santa greets Larry Deering and his two-year-old granddaughter Parker Kawczynski Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Cosette Hawkins wave to parade units Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Twins Isabella and Randy Bauer walk hand-in-hand with the United Steelworkers Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Maggie Watson uses her earth mover to share candy Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Eight-year-old Sammy Zerillo looks to the sky for the Lake County Sheriff's helicopter Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Uncle Sam Terry Beckrich of Lowell walks the route Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, enjoys some watermelon Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Children play with "Sheldon Hansen," an African Sulcata tortoise, Monday at the Lowell Labor Day Parade. Antique cars join Monday's Lowell Labor Day Parade. Lowell Labor Day Parade The 104th annual Lowell Labor Day Parade on Monday morning had more than 120 entries including a handful of the Region's local labor unions.