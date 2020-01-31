Local girl creates Smile Bags for police to give to kids during scary moments

“So that will cover our entire district and some,” Indiana State Police Master Trooper Glen Fifield said.

Addison met with officers and explained what’s in each bag.

“She told us that when we give these to a child, to contact her, and she’ll replenish them, so we’re never going to run out,” Fifield said.

He described the bags as a “great tool for us” and indicated there have been many occasions in which the bags would have been useful for officers in past incidents.

“Your generosity and your big heart is to be commended,” Fifield said.

Daniel Brown, Addison’s father, said all of the items in the Smile Bags were donated or purchased with donated funds.

“The outpouring of community support has been just amazing,” he said.

The Rotary Club of Lowell is one of the latest organizations to assist in the Smile Bag project. The group has funded the newest sacks being used. With the organization’s help, Addison was able to add a smile logo on the bags.

Brown said his daughter always has had “a kind soul,” and he isn’t surprised she is dedicated to assisting those in need.