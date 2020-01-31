Local girl creates Smile Bags for police to give to kids during scary moments

LOWELL — A Lowell girl hopes to help children — during what could be their darkest times — find some comfort at the bottom of a bag.
Addison Brown started the Miles of Many Smiles organization to provide Smile Bags to police departments. When responding to an incident requiring law enforcement, officers can provide the bags to children there to help put them at ease.
Addison, 11, said she started the program about two years ago after noticing a friend was upset at her former school in Greenfield, Indiana. She later learned the friend was being removed from her home and entering the foster care system.
“When I heard this, I couldn’t imagine how hard it would be if my parents got taken away from me or if something happened to my parents,” Addison said.
She then started assembling the bags, which are available for children of different ages. They include a variety of items, such as books, toys, tissues, coloring books, crayons, dry erase boards and markers.
“I want to bring these bags to as much police departments as I can to help kids go through the toughest times of their life and maybe just put a little smile on their face,” Addison said.
So far, she has provided bags to seven departments. The Indiana State Police post in Lowell became the latest recipient Thursday, when Addison and her family dropped off 60 Smile Bags.
“So that will cover our entire district and some,” Indiana State Police Master Trooper Glen Fifield said.
Addison met with officers and explained what’s in each bag.
“She told us that when we give these to a child, to contact her, and she’ll replenish them, so we’re never going to run out,” Fifield said.
He described the bags as a “great tool for us” and indicated there have been many occasions in which the bags would have been useful for officers in past incidents.
“Your generosity and your big heart is to be commended,” Fifield said.
Daniel Brown, Addison’s father, said all of the items in the Smile Bags were donated or purchased with donated funds.
“The outpouring of community support has been just amazing,” he said.
The Rotary Club of Lowell is one of the latest organizations to assist in the Smile Bag project. The group has funded the newest sacks being used. With the organization’s help, Addison was able to add a smile logo on the bags.
Brown said his daughter always has had “a kind soul,” and he isn’t surprised she is dedicated to assisting those in need.
“She knew that law enforcement doesn’t always get the best image and kids can be scared with law enforcement, and she wanted to make something to make the traumatic experience a little bit less stressful for the child,” he said.
Addison's generosity started at a young age.
“Ever since I was young, in preschool, 4 years old, I knew I wanted to help the community and help others,” she said.
She raised $800 for the homeless when she was 4. During the past few years, she has organized fundraisers that generated more than $10,000 for multiple police departments.
Brown said he hopes his daughter’s program will inspire other children to pursue similar projects to create Smile Bags.
He said he’s heard from people who want to help expand the project to other local police departments as well as law enforcement agencies in other states.
Addison said the program has been effective, and officers have contacted her after Smile Bags were given to children. She recalled a couple of instances in which police used items to help build relationship with children at emergency scenes.
“When I hear stories of how they use the bags, it brings a smile to my face,” she said.
Visit milesofmanysmiles.wixsite.com/mysite for information about the project and ways to contribute.