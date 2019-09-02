LOWELL — As the century-old Labor Day parade was about to embark Monday morning, there was plenty of anticipation of what was to come.
Thousands of people lined nearly two miles of Commercial Avenue for the parade that was started in 1919 by American Legion Post 101.
As part of the 100th anniversary, the parade committee decided to honor Post 101 by selecting the organization to serve as the grand marshal, said Sue Peterson, a chairwoman of the event.
In addition to the nearly 20 unions that participated in the parade, there were several other longtime favorites.
The Mi Ranchito horses and dancers as well as the Orak Shrine of Michigan City Motor Patrol were among the regular entries that attracted strong attention on Monday.
"They always put on a good show," Peterson said of the Motor Patrol.
The parade watchers also saw several new acts, including the Jesse White Tumblers and the South Shore Drill Team.
Both of the entries produced loud cheers from the crowd.
“That was really awesome,” Chris Phelps said after watching the tumblers jump through the air.
Besides the parade acts, there was something else that prompted excitement.
Eight-year-old Tony Brandt was among the children who were thrilled to grab the candy that was tossed on Commercial Avenue.
"It was super fun," Brandt said while holding a large bag of candy after the three-hour parade.
Many at the Labor Day event saved their spots days in advance by setting out chairs, canopies and other items along Commercial Avenue.
“We’re expecting more people in town than normal,” Peterson said prior to the parade.
She said there was additional promotion of the event, which could have contributed to a larger crowd on Monday.
Many of those in attendance had been watching parades for years, but Kate Williams was among those who came out for the town’s Labor Day festivities for the first time.
“The Lowell parade was amazing,” Williams said.