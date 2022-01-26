 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent
2022 Indiana General Assembly

Lowell seeking state OK for additional alcohol sales permits at downtown restaurants

  • 0
Lowell builds residential, commercial character with an eye to its history

A historic marker designates the downtown Lowell historic district. Legislation advancing at the Indiana Statehouse would authorize the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to issue up to 10 additional permits for restaurants to sell beer, wine and liquor in downtown Lowell.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

The Indiana General Assembly may give the town of Lowell an additional tool to help revitalize its historic downtown.

On Wednesday, the Senate Public Policy Committee voted 9-0 for legislation authorizing the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission to issue up to 10 additional permits for restaurants to sell beer, wine and liquor in downtown Lowell.

Senate Bill 305 directs the town council to designate an area where the permits may be issued that includes a historic town hall and a public park, which appears to target for development Main Street, Commercial Avenue and the north-south roads in between.

Our coldest conditions will occur Wednesday morning, but don't expect dramatic improvement any time soon. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your updated forecast.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor of the proposal, said town officials have big plans to improve downtown Lowell, and the extra alcohol sale permits, along with other federal, state and local resources, will go a long way toward making it happen.

"They're putting a lot of effort and time into this area, and they're doing a really good job," Niemeyer said.

People are also reading…

John Yelkich, Town Council vice president, told the committee that putting additional restaurants, not bars, in downtown Lowell will keep more money in the local economy, boost downtown activity generally and improve local property values.

"Right now we're lacking a sit-down dinner restaurant and we're trying to engage that in our downtown," Yelkich said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Lowell Town Manager Craig Hendrix said the town already is working with a developer to identify and prepare downtown buildings for reuse as restaurants in the hope of attracting additional retailers and more people to downtown.

"We're trying to give all the opportunities we can to get them downtown," Hendrix said. "It's a very walkable community."

The measure is due to be considered next week by the full Senate for a decision on advancing it to the House, and then potentially to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Biden committed to adding Black woman to SCOTUS

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts