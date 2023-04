Julie Montano Lowell dispatcher Julie Montano was named Dispatcher of the Year at Indiana State Police's annual awards ceremony Wednesday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Lowell dispatcher Julie Montano was honored as Indiana State Police’s 2022 Dispatcher of the Year at ISP’s annual awards ceremony Wednesday night.

State police Superintendent Douglas Carter acknowledged Montano’s “technical expertise” and “calm demeanor during high-priority dispatches and non-emergency calls for service” as reasons for the award. Recipients must demonstrate a superb work ethic, admirable character and moral integrity, Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a statement.

“In her nomination, it was noted that Julie is not only an admirable employee, but also a friend with a humble demeanor who never seeks praise for her success,” Fifield said.

Montano has worked with state police for 18 years. She is based at the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center and transmits call information to Lowell and Lafayette state troopers.

