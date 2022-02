Man sparks chase from Lowell; suspected drugs found, police say

LOWELL — Following a chase from Lowell to Newton County, officers confiscated suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and more than a dozen hypodermic needles from an SUV, police said.

“Many thanks to officers from both Lake and Newton Counties for their courageous efforts to end this situation safely," said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. "I applaud the spirit of cooperation between law enforcement agencies.”

Just before 7 a.m. Tuesday Lake County Sheriff's police attempted to pull over an SUV for a traffic violation at East 181st Avenue and Colorado Street near Lowell, police said.

The SUV did not stop and led chase west on 181st Avenue, where it continued south to Shelby, Indiana.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove through the yard of a house near the area of Harrison Street and Shelby Road in Shelby. The suspect then drove into a utility pole off the roadway at Indiana 55 and County Line Road, but continued to drive on south in Newton County.

The Newton County Sheriff's Department deployed tire deflation devices at Route 10 and U.S. 41, however the driver struck a civilian vehicle and nearly hit a Newton County officer standing outside of his vehicle. The civilian vehicle left the scene of the crash.

The SUV hit the devices and came to a stop with deflated tires about one mile west of U.S. 41 and Route 10, in the outskirts of Schneider, Indiana.

Officers confiscated suspected cocaine, suspected heroin and more than a dozen hypodermic needles from the vehicle, Martinez said.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man from Momence, Illinois who had a felony warrant for a firearm violation out of Kankakee, Illinois, Martinez said.

The man's name has not yet been released pending formal charges. Police questioned a 24-year-old woman in the vehicle but she was released.

The man is currently in custody at Lake County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.