UPDATE: Missing Lowell woman found dead in Michigan, officials say

LOWELL — A Lowell woman reported missing this week was pronounced dead in Wayne County, Michigan, officials confirm.
Natalie Hein Ramstrom was reported missing Tuesday to the Lowell Police Department, said Lake County Sheriff's Department Public Information Officer Pamela Jones.
Calls to the Wayne County medical examiner's office were referred to the Department of Health, Veterans and Community Wellness, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Ramstrom's death.
Lowell police said she was last seen Oct. 20, a notification on the Indiana State Police missing person bulletin shows.
A silver alert was not issued for Ramstrom, according to Indiana State Police, and Lowell police have not yet released any information on the woman's disappearance or her death.
Samantha Schmidlin, of Cedar Lake, said she has been friends with Ramstrom for 20 years. The two grew close at Lowell High School and have since stuck together through motherhood and more together.
"It's unreal to actually think this kind person is no longer with us," Schmidlin said. "She was the kind of person everyone wanted to be around. She would do anything for any of her friends, and she was a wonderful mom."
Schmidlin said Ramstrom had two young daughters, whom she adored.
Ramstrom was also as an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second-grade students. Prior to that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.
Additional counselors will be available to Tri-Creek employees Monday, Superintendent Rod Gardin said in a letter to employees who were on fall break Friday.
"Every person who works in Tri-Creek is important to each of us. When one of our colleagues or their family hurts, we all share in that feeling," Gardin wrote. "We are terribly saddened by Mrs. Ramstrom's passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family."
Schmidlin said Ramstrom was beloved by the students.
"The kids loved her; they're going to be so sad without her," she said.
Schmidlin learned of her friend's death Wednesday morning and is thankful to have had one last phone call with her last week.
"After we talked, I don't know why, but I got this feeling in the pit of my stomach, like intuition," Schmidlin said. "I had this feeling I would never talk to my friend again. It hit me in the gut for some reason."
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates as more information is made available.
