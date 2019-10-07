LOWELL — While working outside the spacecraft on his third shuttle mission, astronaut Jerry Ross gazed at the blackness of space. He later said he knew “I was doing what God designed me to do.”
Perhaps the Almighty has a thing for cornfields, because Ross, once the record-holder for time in space, can now be seen closer to Earth, in a corn maze.
In honor of Ross’ accomplishments and the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, Kregel’s Pumpkin Patch has designed a maze featuring Ross’ head, a space suit and a space shuttle for this year’s theme.
“I got the idea a year ago,” said Derrill Kregel, the patch's owner. “Our mission here is to create opportunities to live, laugh and learn together by combining history and agriculture.”
This was the second year for the Kregel’s history maze. Kregel started the series last year by highlighting the Belanger Sport, a vehicle made locally that won the 1953 Indianapolis 500.
Ross, a Crown Point High School graduate who rode the school bus with Kregel, was at the pumpkin patch Sunday for a signing of Ross’ book “Spacewalker.” The book deals with Ross’ journey in space and faith.
Earl Sark, 86, who taught Ross and also coached football at Taft Middle School in Crown Point, presented Ross with a vintage Taft Tigers football t-shirt.
“He was a great kid,” Sark said.
Ross is speaking Monday at his namesake school in Crown Point, after which he'll meet with friends in Rensselaer and then at Purdue University in West Lafayette.
“It’s always great to come back,” said Ross, 71, accompanied by wife Karen and daughter Amy.
The former astronaut promotes science, technology, engineering, and math to young people.
“I always tell young people to figure out their goals and mission in life, work hard, and never give up their dreams,” Ross said.
A veteran of seven space shuttle missions, Ross is tied with Franklin Chang-Diaz for the most space flights. Inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2014, Ross graduated from Crown Point High School in 1966 and studied mechanical engineering at Purdue University.
Ross spent 58 days, 52 minutes in space. His total extravehicular activity (EVA) — work outside the spacecraft — was 57 hours, 55 minutes.
Ross retired from NASA in January 2012 as the first person in history to launch into space seven times, placing third in space walks after completing nine EVA’s.
As Ross described space walking, “You dream about how good it is, and it’s better. It surpasses anything you can dream of.”
Among those at the pumpkin patch Sunday was Jim Gentleman, Ross’ best friend, former Babe Ruth Baseball teammate and fellow muskrat trapper, to raise funds for college.
“It’s totally amazing, awesome,” Gentleman, a Crown Point resident, said of Ross' accomplishments. “You hope people can follow in his footsteps to dream that big and then accomplish what you always dreamed of.”