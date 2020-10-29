UPDATE: Missing Lowell woman found dead in Michigan, officials say

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ramstrom was also as an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second-grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.

Additional counselors will be available to Tri-Creek employees Monday, Superintendent Rod Gardin said in a letter to employees who were on fall break Friday.

"Every person who works in Tri-Creek is important to each of us. When one of our colleagues or their family hurts, we all share in that feeling," Gardin wrote. "We are terribly saddened by Mrs. Ramstrom's passing, and our thoughts and prayers are with her family."

Schmidlin said Ramstrom was beloved by the students.

"The kids loved her; they're going to be so sad without her," she said.

Schmidlin learned of her friend's death Wednesday morning and is thankful to have had one last phone call with her last week.

"After we talked, I don't know why, but I got this feeling in the pit of my stomach, like intuition," Schmidlin said. "I had this feeling I would never talk to my friend again. It hit me in the gut for some reason."