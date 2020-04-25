Lunches 'the absolute least we could do' for local police, firefighters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HAMMOND — The only thing missing was the beer. Two local businesses teamed up Friday to do a little something for their community’s police and fire departments.

Byway Brewing Co. and Snow & Ice Pros Inc. collaborated on lunches for Hammond police and firefighters.

“We love our police and fire,” said Michael Anderson, owner of Snow & Ice Pros. “They put their lives on the line every day for us, and now, with this virus, their jobs are even riskier. We had to repay them. It’s the least we could do.”

“This is the absolute least we could do,” echoed Dave Toth, co-owner of Byway Brewing. “We are proud to be part of Mike’s generous offer and give back, in a small way, to the people who are getting us through this.”

Staff members prepared bacon cheeseburgers for two fire stations and the downtown police station.

Toth’s wife, Ellen, who is in charge of special events at the brewery, was among the kitchen helpers.

“I’m just helping out today, but I like this," she said. "It’s a very nice gesture.”

Both sponsors have been affected by the coronavirus.