VALPARAISO —The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation has appointed Cmdr. Robert Morgan, Bill Maar, Gary Miller, and Chief Chad Dutz to its expanded board of directors.
“We’re pleased to welcome these accomplished individuals to our board of directors,” said Chief Stewart G. McMillan. “We’ve reached an important milestone in the progression of our first responder training campus with these outstanding professionals joining the organization. Their contributions come at an exciting time as we work to continue building a state-of-the-art campus and driving first responder training, statewide.”
Exiting Board of Directors include Chief Stewart G. McMillan, Michael Baird, Celina Weatherwax, Jim Cunningham and Mike Parks.
The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative (MAAC) Foundation continues to develop a state-of-the-art campus that will serve as a leading provider of safety, emergency preparedness, and technical skills training. Established on 5-acre parcel in Valparaiso, it strives to meet the training requirements and objectives of departments locally, regionally, and statewide.