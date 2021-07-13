 Skip to main content
Machine gun video nets federal charges for Region man
Courts
HAMMOND — A Gary man posing in a recent Snapchat video with a machine gun is facing a federal firearms violation, authorities said.

Jalen Sanders, 28, appeared this week before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar on a charge of illegally possessing a machine gun.

The magistrate ordered Sanders held in federal custody until a Wednesday detention hearing, where a decision will be made on whether he can be released on bond until trial.

The U.S. attorney’s office filed the charge following an investigation by Hammond police Detective Sgt. Chris Gootee, who also is a task force officer of the FBI.

Gootee alleges a Snapchat video, appearing on social media about July 6, shows Sanders displaying two handguns, including a black Glock handgun with a switch that made it operate as a fully automatic machine gun.

Gootee alleges members of the FBI’s Gang Response Investigative Team served a search warrant Thursday on Sanders’ residence in the 200 block of Taft Street in Gary.

He said authorities found a .40 caliber Glock handgun with a 50-round drum magazine and a switch that made the gun fully automatic just on the other side of a neighbor’s fence. They didn’t find a Mac handgun there.

Gootee alleges Sanders admitted to authorities he obtained the Glock for the video in order to intimidate his enemies, but the weapon didn’t legally belong to him. Sanders also admitted knowing it had a switch that made it fully automatic, Gootee said.

