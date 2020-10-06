Majestic Star, Habitat partner to build new home

GARY — Majestic Star Casino partnered with Habitat for Humanity of NW Indiana to build walls for a new home being built for the Best Family in Gary.

Majestic Star Casino provided a volunteer group of 24 to build all 32 interior and exterior walls as well as funds to cover materials. All the walls were built on the old casino property in Buffington Harbor.

“The work done by Habitat makes such a difference in the lives of those they serve, and I’m pleased to play a small part in that. Through our Spectacle ALL-IN program, the team at Majestic Star Casino is excited to pitch in and help Shakira Best’s family become homeowners at the "Field of Dreams" project in Gary. It’s a humbling and fulfilling experience for all of us,” stated Rich Zeigler, Vice President of Development for Spectacle Entertainment and a Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana board member.

“Decent, affordable housing is critical to the welfare of each and every family. We are so grateful to partner with Majestic Star Casino, stabilizing another family in Northwest Indiana.” said Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana.

Shakira Best and her family will move into a neighborhood called “Field of Dreams."

That two-block section of Gary is nearly entirely comprised of Habitat homes. The first Habitat home in the “Field of Dreams” broke ground in 2004.

