HIGHLAND — The destruction of 24 apartments in a major fire at Hampton in Highland on Friday kept American Red Cross workers on the job until 1 a.m. Saturday. They’re back again today.
“There were quite a few residents who did not return home yesterday,” said Kristin Marlow-Kelleman, executive director of American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana.
Before she could even begin making calls to organize the response Friday, dedicated volunteers were reaching out to her because they had just seen news reports of the fire, she said.
“They were out the door before I could even call them,” Marlow-Kellemen said.
“We provided hot coffee and hot sandwiches for not just the firefighters but all the families that were here,” she said.
Some apartments housed students, so there were more than 24 households displaced by the fire, Marlow-Kellemen said.
The apartment management opened the community room so Red Cross volunteers could begin working with the families to make sure their immediate needs were met, including having a place to stay Friday night, she said.
One resident was on his way home Friday when he heard about the fire, Marlow-Kellemen said. Red Cross volunteers met him at a nearby restaurant that was open all night, arranging a place for him to spend the night.
“Our caseworkers would not go to bed before they met this met at a restaurant last night,” she said. “These volunteers, they did not wrap up until after 1 a.m.”
Eight Red Cross workers responded to the scene Friday. Another six were on site again Saturday morning, meeting with families to address immediate needs, including food, shelter and health care.
“Maybe they lost a walker. Maybe they lost a prosthetic,” Marlow-Kellemen said. Fire victims often flee without gathering prescription medications, hearing aids and other things they might need. There just isn’t time.
So the Red Cross helps arrange for immediate prescription replacements and other unusual requests disaster victims have.
Emergency food, clothing and financial assistance are also priorities.
Disaster mental health care is offered, too, because the residents have gone through a traumatic experience.
Depending on the residents’ financial status and insurance, recovery can take a long time. Red Cross workers help through that process, including putting the victims in touch with other agencies that can help them meet their needs, Marlow-Kellemen said.
“From here on out, we just make sure we are connecting them with those services,” she said. “Our role is to help each and every family navigate that path to recovery.”