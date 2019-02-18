Try 1 month for 99¢
Weather service officials cautioned that people should expect reduced visibility on the roadways this morning with brief periods of moderate to heavy lake effect snow in areas across Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service. 

A special weather statement states intermittent visibility to one-half mile is expected. The advisory will expire later this morning. 

Widespread light snow will taper off this morning in coverage and intensity through the early afternoon. 

Snowfall will decrease in coverage and intensity later this morning into the early afternoon.

Weather service officials advised caution when traveling, noting that even recently plowed roads may quickly become slick and hazardous. 

Additional accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are possible in any heavier bands of snow.

INDOT officials have not reported any significant travel advisories. 

